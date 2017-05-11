Karim Benzema produced the best moment of the Real Madrid - Atletico tie - and one of the best moments of the 2016-17 Champions League campaign - with his magnificent dribble that led to Isco’s all-important away goal on the stroke of half-time.

Surrounded on the byline by Diego Godin, Stefan Savic and Jose Gimenez, Benzema channelled his inner Lionel Messi to somehow weave his way though the trio and pull the ball back to Toni Kroos.

The German midfielder’s low shot was well saved by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak, but Isco was first on hand to tap home from close range.

The goal put Diego Simeone’s side, who’d taken a 2-0 lead on the night thanks to goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann, right back to square one.

No further goals were scored and Real Madrid secured their place in the Champions League final on June 3, when they’ll take on Juventus in Cardiff.

Asked to explain his incredible dribble, Benzema told Spanish newspaper AS: “I tried and it happened, that re-launched the team… It is a deep ball. I’m a little lonely and suddenly three defenders come to me.

“Then I try and it happens. I catch the ball well and pass to Kroos. That re-launched the team.”

Some people compared it to Redondo's skill v United

Social media exploded when Benzema pulled off his dribble, with some even comparing it to Redondo’s madness against Manchester United at Old Trafford during the 1999-00 campaign.

Demba Ba's tweet in response to Benzema's magic

However, arguably the best tweet in response to Benzema’s dribble came from Demba Ba.

The Senegalese forward, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Shanghai Shenhua, tweeted: “BEN ZE MAAAAA Soooo good he doesn't deserve national team 💪🏿“.

We’re guessing Ba meant Benzema’s national team, France, don’t deserve him - rather than the other way around.

Benzema hasn't played for France since 2015

Benzema hasn’t featured for Les Bleus since October 2015, when he was suspended by the French Football Federation (FFF) due to his alleged involvement in the alleged extortion of France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

"What I would like is to at least have a discussion with the coach (Didier Deschamps), that he tells me what he thinks,” Benzema was quoted as saying by ESPN in March. “I have to know. The last time I spoke to the coach on the phone, it was well before the Euro. He told me, 'Karim, I'm going to tell you something you're not going to like. I'm not going to pick you.' At the time, I was very disappointed, I didn't need explanations.

"We haven't had contact since. But today, having taken a step back, I would like him to explain to me why he doesn't pick me and why it continues. I ask myself that question every day."

