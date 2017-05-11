The Cleveland Cavaliers have had an easy run through the NBA Playoffs so far this year. In winning eight straight postseason games, the Cavs have swept the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors.

Now, they're waiting at home while the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards battle it out for the other spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, they're not exactly resting while they wait, as veteran forward Richard Jefferson showed on his popular Snapchat account on Wednesday.

In the below video, Jefferson takes fans through the Cavaliers' workout room, showing his teammates resting after a brutal session on the VersaClimbers - the exercise he says everyone on the team hates:

Indeed, even LeBron James is bent over and exhausted after his session on the brutal machine, which is billed as a "total body cardio machine."

However, LeBron and his teammates understand that you have to put in the hours in the gym in order to be great on the court. James told ESPN.com after the Cavs' sweep of the Raptors that advancing in the playoffs is what it's all about this time of year:

"It's rewarding when you can advance," James said. "It's not just given to you, you have to go out and earn it. Once again I'm part of a team that's been able to advance to the Eastern Conference finals. It's going to be my ninth time in 14 years. I'll take those numbers. The fact that we play our best basketball in the postseason lets us know that we're up for the challenge."

Even knowing how much hard work goes into a championship season, the Cavs have to be hoping that they can get back on the court soon. They are, after all, basketball players - not professional body builders.

As they wait for either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards to emerge as their Eastern Conference finals opponent, James will likely be watching every minute of the action, but said he doesn't care which team ultimately ends up winning the series:

"It doesn't matter to me," he said. "I'm excited about us getting an opportunity to represent our franchise in the Eastern Conference finals to go play for the big one."

So far this postseason, King James has been averaging 42.4 minutes a night and putting up 34.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. If he wants to continue playing at that level, he'll probably need a few more sessions on the dreaded VersaClimber.

The good news, though, is that his teammates will be right there with him as he leads the way in the workout room.