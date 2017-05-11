GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Georges St-Pierre.

Social media reacts as Dana White calls off Georges St-Pierre’s UFC return match

UFC president Dana White caused quite a commotion when he announced that Georges St-Pierre would be making his long-awaited return to the UFC this year. Combat sports fans had been anticipating his next fight for some time and now it was coming later this summer.

Now, according to announcement made by the head man to Fox Sports Australia, there will be no huge fight between these two stars. Instead, Yoel Romero will step into GSP’s place and fight the middleweight champion this summer as originally planned.

White explained: “I made this GSP fight, we did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We’re not waiting for GSP.”

Fans were noticeably shocked at the sudden turn of events and flooded social media after the announcement was made. The responses ranged from anger that one of the bigger fights of the summer wouldn’t take place to laughing at the entire scene.

The proposed bout would have seen The Count take on the living legend in a match that would send two fighters with absolute star power on this roster to meet in the octagon. That sort of pop has been missing from the sport since Conor McGregor took his leave last year.

Controversially, St-Pierre would have leapfroged a number of challengers that have been active this entire time to get his title shot. There is an argument to be made that Romero should have been the one scheduled to fight the champ the entire time.

Star power is a huge reason why it was scheduled in the first place though. Rush dominated the welterweight division and is regarded as one of the best individual talents to ever step into the cage. He previously beat notable fighters like Dan Hardy and Nick Diaz, to name a few.

After defeating Johny Hendricks in 2013, he caused a stir in the mixed martial arts community by announcing his retirement and took some time off from the sport. Apparently, that time off made him want a few extra months to prepare for his return fight.

White was not having it though and the sport will be better for it. Romero and Bisping have a history of tossing shots back and forth between each other. Their fiery exchanges have fueled this rivalry which will now get sorted out in the ring this year.

Unfortunately, that means that fans will have to wait even longer to see Rush take the Octagon again. On the plus side, that means that whenever he decides to return that he will be in a much better place physically to give the audience a great show and live up to his own legend.

Until that moment, combat sport viewers will just have to wait, because this opportunity has passed him by.

