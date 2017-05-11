You can understand why Fernando Alonso might be feeling a little frustrated just four races into the 2017 Formula One season.

Alonso's McLaren has been unable to complete a single race this calendar year in a disastrous start for the Spanish star.

The lack of reliability and power in his Honda engine has wreaked havoc and means the two-time world champion is yet to register a point in the Drivers' Championship.

The inability to compete with the rest of the field has made Alonso so frustrated he has been granted permission to miss the Monaco GP later this month and race in the Indy 500 instead.

McLaren are wise to keep the former Ferrari driver sweet, though, as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

And ahead of the race weekend in Barcelona, Alonso has made it very clear what will need to happen for him to stay with the British team beyond 2017.

Alonso, who is in his third season with McLaren, insists he will be happy to extend his contract but only if there is enough progress to show signs his car could win in 2018 by October.

"I like this Formula 1 and my intention and first priority next year is to race in Formula 1," Alonso said, as per Sky Sports.

"But not only to race but also to win.

"I am happy with McLaren but we are not winning. If, before September or October, l see a possibility that we are in a position to win in 2018, l will be more than happy to stay with the team.

"If that is not the case, l will be more than happy to talk to anyone."

As a driver who has been more accustomed to leading the pack rather than propping up the field, Alonso is determined to try and put things right in front of his own fans this weekend.

However, the Spaniard's big targets for the race once again show how pessimistic he thinks his chances of actually challenging the other teams are.

He added: "We have been underperforming for the first four races.

"We didn't finish any of the Grand Prix yet in my case, so the first step is to improve what we have been doing so far, which is not difficult.

"Second is to find how competitive we can be at this track compared to the last couple of races and with the upgrades everyone brings here normally things may change, so we need to find out where we are and which positions we can move into.

"Then reliability we need to raise our game and hopefully finish with both cars this race to accumulate some mileage. Hopefully this is the starting point of a new championship for us."

