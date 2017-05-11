Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE fans in the United Kingdom have been craving more than just a couple of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live shows from the company. Along with NXT and house shows, these events make up the backbone of the live experience for fans in the country.

One of the big WWE PPVs has eluded spectators in the UK for a long time now and those in attendance for the recent United Kingdom Championship Live shows made their bid for one of the huge events straight to management.

Fans in attendance were heard chanting 'We Want Mania’ towards Triple H as he stood in the middle of the ring. If there was going to be a plea for the biggest offering in sports entertainment, it couldn’t hurt to get the idea out in front of the man himself.

A live report by The Sun said that The Game rebuffed the chants by telling the crowd that he could get them details on travel packages for the seven hour journey. He was amused by the entire scene, but basically he told them not to get their hopes up for that.

The UK has hosted several WWE PPVs in the past, but the likes of SummerSlam or WrestleMania have only been hosted by the country once. The last time the UK hosted SummerSlam was way back in 1992 and that drought has fans hankering for another one.

Hopefully, the WWE will listen to the fans' chants and give them a WrestleMania one day. Although it may take a while, one person has already heard their cries and she has a lot of power within the company.

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Mirror while she was in the UK with WWE and her response seemed to be a little bit more favourable to the fans who were grilling her husband. In fact, she is all about seeing such an event.

She said: “Yes, I know, I keep wondering that myself. I think they are because WWE always listens to our fanbase and the UK fans are pretty loud, pretty rowdy in a great way, and you know we are constantly evaluating that. Personally, I would love to see it. I know it would be incredible.”

From those words, it sounds like she would have it happen as soon as possible, but there will likely still be a wait of some kind. As wrestling continues to become more of a global attraction, there will be more demand for these events overseas.

