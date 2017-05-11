It's going to take a minor miracle to prevent Chelsea becoming champions.

The Blues can wrap up the title before Tottenham next kick a ball if they beat West Brom at the Hawthorns on Friday night.

Antonio Conte's side have had a remarkable season and if anything, it's surprising it's taken so long for their place at the top of the Premier League to be confirmed.

The impact of Conte himself can't be underestimated. The Italian may have benefited from having no European football to contend with, but ultimately, it's the triumph of his system that has put Chelsea where they are.

Last season's 10th placed finish feels a long way off thanks to the former Italy boss, who is on course for the trophy in his first season in charge.

After last term's debacle, Chelsea needed a born winner in the dugout to ensure that it was just a blip. Conte's record when it comes to silverware is pretty enviable, the 47-year-old having already won three titles and two Supercoppa Italiana's as a manager.

In fact, there's a brilliant clip from his time at Juventus which has been doing the rounds, and it captures a rather strange moment between him and his players after winning Serie A in 2013.

It's disturbing viewing

Just to provide a fair warning, you won't be able to un-see this:

Conte was asked in his pre-match press conference whether he was worried about the Chelsea players doing the same thing, but he responded:

“If I am worried? No, I hope (they do).

"I think that, after one year, one season, when you work a lot and you suffer a lot, enjoying but also suffering, if you are able to win and to reach your target then I think the moment of celebration must be fantastic."

Yet, the Blues boss has warned against being too presumptuous as they do have a game to win against West Brom before they can begin the celebrations.

“I repeat: now is not right to think about this because we have to take three points," he added.

"After this, yes, I'm sure my players want to celebrate in the right way. I accept this.”

