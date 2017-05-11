GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Eddie Hearn and AJ.

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua's next opponent can't be finalised just yet

Anthony Joshua’s next opponent will be fully aware of the enormous task he faces.

Joshua is on the path to greatness after overcoming Wladimir Klitschko last month. Nineteen have tried and failed to beat him and there will be many more who are simply no match for Britain’s heavyweight champion.

The 27-year-old now holds the IBF, WBA (Super) and IBO titles and Mike Tyson believes the sky is the limit for Joshua.

"The test that he overcame in his last fight with Klitschko, the sky is the limit for him," Tyson told CNN Sport.

"When you have a great heavyweight fighter... you got to punch like that and make people happy and hurt people.”

And what’s next for AJ? A bout with Tyson Fury has been mooted - Joshua even called the Gypsy King out after his win over Klitschko - while WBC champion Deontay Wilder was in attendance at Wembley Stadium.

Hearn discusses possible opponents for AJ

According to Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, the 2012 Olympic champion’s next opponent actually depends on Klitschko.

The Ukrainian is currently on holiday but Hearn has admitted that a rematch will probably happen if Klitschko wants it.

Joshua’s options also include a mandatory IBF title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev.

"We have a mandatory challenger in Kubrat Pulev for the IBF. We have a situation with Wladimir Klitschko where we would like to make that fight again," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Fans and broadcasters would like to do that fight again and Wladimir is currently on holiday for two weeks and he will make a decision on his return.

"If that's a fight that Wladimir wants, I feel like that will be next for Anthony Joshua."

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Long way to go

Luis Ortiz is the mandatory challenger to Joshua’s WBA belt but Hearn insists all options are being explored.

"Of course there are other big fights outside of his mandatories," Hearn added. "The two champions. Joseph Parker, we just saw him defend his world title, Deontay Wilder.

"We have got a six, eight, 10-year plan with Anthony Joshua, so people are talking about all these super fights now. We want them, but we have also got to realise there is a long way to go.

"We have to box off these mandatories and the aim is to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, to collect all those belts.

"To do it we are going to be very smart, we're going to have to do a lot of manoeuvring around and he is going to have to do a lot of winning in the ring."

Who should Anthony Joshua fight next? Let us know in the comments section below!

