Rewind the clock back to the end of September and there is no way many Chelsea fans would have expected their side to run away with the title seven months later.

It was the 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates on September 24 that proved to be the big turning point in the Blues' season.

Since then Antonio Conte switched formation to his preferred 3-4-3 and hasn't looked back once.

The Italian's tactics have been highly commended throughout the campaign as one way or another, Chelsea have been able to overcome most who have tried to rival them with relative ease.

And if, as expected, they secure the title with victory over West Brom on Friday evening, Conte's men still have an FA Cup final against the Gunners to look forward to as well.

But despite looking odds on to secure a double in his first season in English football, Conte is eager for the credit to go to his players.

Ahead of Friday's trip to the Hawthorns, Conte was pressed to reveal what he thought was his biggest achievement since arriving at the champions-elect.

His answer? Rather unselfishly (and possibly a bit bizarrely), Conte said his players being able to adapt to his methods of working had given him great delight.

"My biggest achievement was that the players gave me availability to work hard on the physical, tactical, video analysis aspects, for set-pieces – a lot of different situations if you compare this season with the past one," the former Juventus and Italy boss said, as per The Mirror.

"When you have these types of changes it’s not easy. First, you must find men, and then good players. I found great men, and then really good players."

After Inter Milan sacked Stefano Pioli this week, Conte has been linked with returning to Italy and filling the vacancy.

But the 47-year-old dismissed speculation he could leave Stamford Bridge after just one season in charge.

He added: “I have a contract with Chelsea, for two years.

"It is logical when you start the work in a new club, the will is to continue to work for many years. For sure this is my will.

“Now the most important thing is to reach our target, because to arrive at this moment and have a great opportunity we have worked very hard. Now we need to be ready and do this step and to win and celebrate.”

