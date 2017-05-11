WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman had a wonderful thing going on Monday Night RAW, with the Monster Among Men becoming an unstoppable force to Reigns' immovable object.

The WWE can't plan for injuries, though, and Strowman being sidelined derailed what looked like a promising program for Reigns following his stunning WrestleMania 33 victory over The Undertaker. This has forced the company to shift their plans for the time being.

This is where the Superstar Shake-up comes into play. RAW has a handful of fresh faces imported from SmackDown LIVE to give the creative team new angles to work with. It appears one of RAW's newest additions is on the way for a major push as Reigns' new feud partner.

WWE is accelerating plans to pit The Miz and Reigns against one another, reports Billi Bhatti of Wrestling Inc. The two were in line to feud further down the line, but with Strowman out the creative team is pushing this rivalry to the forefront.

This could be a huge opportunity for both men, with The Miz being one of the best heels on the roster. His microphone skills are top notch, and Roman working promos with Miz should help elevate that aspect of Reigns' talents.

The Miz just became No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental championship and will challenge Dean Ambrose for the strap on the next episode of RAW. The WWE was considering having Reigns win every title on his way to a WrestleMania 34 showdown with Brock Lesnar.

It's unclear whether the plan is for The Miz to win the title before opening his feud with Reigns, or if the WWE is even still planning on that angle following Strowman's injury. Braun is expected to miss four-to-eight weeks after undergoing a minor surgery on his elbow.

The Intercontinental title being on the line would definitely add some intrigue to the feud, but it is a bit strange for Roman to go from retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, to an exciting rivalry with Braun, to RAW's No. 2 title. Brock being out of the picture creates a difficult problem for the WWE.

The top title being out of action, and Lesnar being off television, has definitely hurt the quality of RAW. The Strowman injury only made things worse. A program featuring Reigns and The Miz could be interesting, especially because of how high The Miz holds the Intercontinental title.

