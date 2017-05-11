GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Andrew Flintoff considering bizarre career change

Andrew Flintoff has rarely been out of the spotlight since retiring from cricket.

The former England star's self-promotion hasn't always gone down too well with his former team-mates.

As Graeme Swann put it to ESPNCricinfo in 2010, perhaps only half-joking: "Thanks to Fred, I'm loaded!"

That comment alluded to the marginal irritation many within the game felt about the Lancashire's man desire for celebrity.

To his credit, though, he's done incredibly well for himself from TV appearances, sponsorships, and book deals.

The 39-year-old is continuing to look for new opportunities, some more bizarre than others.

It appears when he's not touring the country making programmes about eating chips, he's trying to find new avenues back into sport.

Speaking to All Out Cricket, Flintoff has revealed how he pitched a show to Sky where he would fight WWE legend the Undertaker - and remarkably, there's actually a chance he could find himself in the ring.

Flintoff and WWE

Having attended a training camp in Florida, WWE chief Vince McMahon was impressed with the former all-rounder and offered him a place on the roster.

"My character was going to be called ‘Fred’, just Fred," Flintoff explained.

"I’d written this treatment up, which was exactly the same as the boxing [in 2012] except I was going to fight The Undertaker in Manchester.

Third Test: Pakistan v England - Day Three

"They said, ‘You can’t do your documentary because we’re very secretive about how we do it, but we want you to join us.’ This was Vince McMahon, he’d seen it all, sent an email through to WWE in England saying they want me to join the roster.

"They said that usually, you spend three years in the academy, but we can fast-track you over 18 months for Royal Rumbles and all that… the money was obscene.

"But I mean, no… They left the door open, saying you peak between 35 and 45, so if it’s a choice between WWE and Celebrity Big Brother one day, I’ll be in my pants."

Flintoff has previously entered the ring to fight professional heavyweight boxer Richard Dawson, a bout which he narrowly won on points.

Perhaps that means the thought of him in a WWE fight shouldn't be so strange.

Would you like to see Flintoff have a go at WWE? Have your say in the comments. 

