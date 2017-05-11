GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The New Day WWE.

The New Day share a hilarious Vince McMahon story

The New Day have been extremely quiet on television programming after the Superstar Shakeup. During that event, the company announced that Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would be taking their act to SmackDown Live via a trade.

Before that move, a bit of bad luck hit the trio as The Revival injured Kofi Kingston’s ankle during a post-match assault. WWE.com later announced that he would be out several weeks and there would be surgery to deal with in correcting the issue.

Now, with that surgery completed, Kofi is on the mend and his tag team partners are looking forward to competing on the blue brand. All three men took a second to speak with Sportskeeda about their beginnings and in the process shared a classic Vince McMahon story.

It appears that the team didn’t like their initial entrance music and decided to punch it up with their own selection. The only obstacle they had to clear was Vince McMahon’s final clearance and his response to their suggestion was absolutely unexpected.

Kofi explained: “The initial music they gave us was like extremely old-school gospel music. Slow, like you couldn’t get behind it. So, we gave them some Kirk Franklin and they came up with The New Day theme. And when they came up with it, we were all listening to it in a room.

“And you know Vince. Really stoic for the most part except when he’s getting angry on TV. But this was a side of him I’d never seen, him just rocking out. Him just stomping his foot. And I’m not even doing it justice right now, because he was so into it...and we’re all sitting there like we didn’t want to be disrespectful, but this was just funny, man.”

Many people would probably kill to see that footage, but the trio says there weren’t any cameras on and only those present in the room saw. Still, the mental image of Mr. McMahon dancing around and enjoying Kirk Franklin-styled gospel music is humourous on its own.

There is a lot to be dancing about with The New Day as Kofi recently posted a video of him walking with the aid of crutches before pushing them off and taking some steps under his own power. He should be good to go within the month,

All of this attention is a great sign for fans of The New Day and it seems like their hijinks will be back sooner rather than later. Hopefully, their return on SmackDown Live can help stabilise the show as it enters an uncertain period after the Shakeup.

