Braun Strowman has become the WWE's latest massive mammoth of chaos, destroying everything in his path as one of the biggest and baddest RAW superstars.

He's also pretty much just a regular dude when he's not working, returning to his normal everyday life as Adam Scherr. Strowman's become a sensation over the past several months, elevating his game to legitimate top card status.

Strowman also just hit a snag in his meteoric rise, needing to take a four-to-eight week break after undergoing a procedure on his elbow following his Payback match against Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe is left without it's terrible titan.

Article continues below

Strowman gets to enjoy more time as Scherr now that he's off camera for up to two months, and that's quite alright. Braun's social media accounts are one of the WWE's hidden gems, with a look into his very normal life when he's away from the ring.

One fan decided to make a compilation of some of the hilarious day-to-day happenings in Scherr's life, and it's difficult to articulate how amazing it is to watch him do normal people things. His left-armed throw of the Vortex football is legendary:

Article continues below

There's so much to take in over the two minute Adam Scherr mixtape. Is the best part him shaking a raw slab of meat in his mouth like the massive bear that he is? Perhaps it's him doing the robot voice in Styx's Mr. Roboto while his crew drives around.

He also designed what sounds like the most disgusting shake of all-time, throwing broccoli, chicken and black cherries in a blender. That last ingredient was for taste of course, he's no heathen. Absolutely delicious and definitely the next frappucino flavor coming to Starbucks.

There's even a good case to be made that Strowman flying by the screen while frantically rowing in a kayak is the best part. The sheer joy he has while paddling in the little vessel is contagious, nearly impossible not to crack a smile as he drifts away.

It's a good reminder that behind every guy like this in the WWE:

There's also the guy behind the screen who can barely toss a football with his off-hand and doesn't care it's being recorded because it's downright hilarious.

What was your favorite part of the Braun compilation? Let us know in the comments, and check out the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast! Get your WWE podcast fix via this link!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms