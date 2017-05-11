GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Christian.

Christian details terrible travel experience with WWE icon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kurt Angle’s position with the WWE has been a relative success as he serves the RAW brand as general manager after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. His segments with the current talent have been received well during this year.

Fans are holding on to hope that they will get to see The Olympic Hero in the ring again before he decides to call it a career. The company hasn’t commented on the idea of having their general manager face off against one of the younger faces in the business.

Angle has said in the past that if he was cleared by doctors that he would be willing to give it a try for the fans. Until that moment, it might not be a good idea for people tuning in every week to hold their breath waiting for that to happen.

Article continues below

He sat down with Edge and Christian recently on WWE Network’s Table for 3 to talk about his career in the ring. These sorts of conversations usually occur on podcasts with media personalities, but there is a lot more insight present when he gets interviewed by in-ring talent.

The standout story from this entire exchange was a moment with Christian and Rhyno about his rental car. The former tag champion said that after one experience in Michigan, he would never allow the giant superstar in his car again while travelling.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Christian said: “He’s banned from my rental car for life, by the way. Yep. It’s a long story, so basically what happened, we were riding together. We had a show coming up, a Michigan loop, so he lived in Dearborn, still does, Dearborn Heights, sorry.

“So I call him, saying, ‘hey, what time are you picking me up?’ He goes, ‘no, no, I can’t pick you up.’ I’m like, ‘why not?’ He says, ‘because I have Edge and Baldo coming with me.’...So I hung up and we got to town and he goes, ‘you’re not mad at me, are you?’ I said, ‘I’m not mad, but here’s the thing, any rental car, you’re banned from riding with me for life.’”

Rhyno was absolutely in the wrong here as he should have picked his travelling mate up and helped Christian out. Especially as he was on his home turf for this particular leg of their journey together.

Everything must have blown over, because they can all sit around and laugh about it now.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Edge
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Kurt Angle

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again