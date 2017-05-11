Kurt Angle’s position with the WWE has been a relative success as he serves the RAW brand as general manager after his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2017. His segments with the current talent have been received well during this year.

Fans are holding on to hope that they will get to see The Olympic Hero in the ring again before he decides to call it a career. The company hasn’t commented on the idea of having their general manager face off against one of the younger faces in the business.

Angle has said in the past that if he was cleared by doctors that he would be willing to give it a try for the fans. Until that moment, it might not be a good idea for people tuning in every week to hold their breath waiting for that to happen.

He sat down with Edge and Christian recently on WWE Network’s Table for 3 to talk about his career in the ring. These sorts of conversations usually occur on podcasts with media personalities, but there is a lot more insight present when he gets interviewed by in-ring talent.

The standout story from this entire exchange was a moment with Christian and Rhyno about his rental car. The former tag champion said that after one experience in Michigan, he would never allow the giant superstar in his car again while travelling.

Christian said: “He’s banned from my rental car for life, by the way. Yep. It’s a long story, so basically what happened, we were riding together. We had a show coming up, a Michigan loop, so he lived in Dearborn, still does, Dearborn Heights, sorry.

“So I call him, saying, ‘hey, what time are you picking me up?’ He goes, ‘no, no, I can’t pick you up.’ I’m like, ‘why not?’ He says, ‘because I have Edge and Baldo coming with me.’...So I hung up and we got to town and he goes, ‘you’re not mad at me, are you?’ I said, ‘I’m not mad, but here’s the thing, any rental car, you’re banned from riding with me for life.’”

Rhyno was absolutely in the wrong here as he should have picked his travelling mate up and helped Christian out. Especially as he was on his home turf for this particular leg of their journey together.

Everything must have blown over, because they can all sit around and laugh about it now.

