Footballers can barely step out of their front door without someone taking a picture these days.

Such is their status in the modern world, they attract a ludicrous amount of attention for kicking a ball around for 90 minutes once or twice a week.

But how players perform on the pitch is no longer the sole factor that interests the millions of fans around the world.

Article continues below

How they behave, what they eat/drink, what they spend their money and even what they look like receives intense scrutiny from the world's media.

And when some of the richest athletes on the planet opt for a slight appearance change, they receive more stick than most when it doesn't quite work out.

Article continues below

Exhibit A: Jerome Boateng.

In comparison to many other footballers, the German defender lives a fairly low key lifestyle and doesn't often attract too many headlines for anything other than his consistent performances for Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, there was no way he could escape criticism after posting a photo of his new haircut on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

We say he's had it cut, however, it would appear as if his barber only got half of the job done.

As you can see in the picture below, Boateng has gone for a short cut on the sides while keeping it fairly thick on top.

He was even brave enough to ask his 1.8 million followers for their opinion with the caption: "Some of you asked about my new haircut ✂💂🏾✂ Do you like it?"

Well, as you would expect, they didn't let us down and hit back with some brilliant responses - many making fairly obvious comparisons between the 28-year-old's new look and a pineapple.

Have a look at the best tweets below:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms