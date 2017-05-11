GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jerome Boateng trolled after posting photo of new haircut on Twitter

Footballers can barely step out of their front door without someone taking a picture these days.

Such is their status in the modern world, they attract a ludicrous amount of attention for kicking a ball around for 90 minutes once or twice a week.

But how players perform on the pitch is no longer the sole factor that interests the millions of fans around the world.

How they behave, what they eat/drink, what they spend their money and even what they look like receives intense scrutiny from the world's media.

And when some of the richest athletes on the planet opt for a slight appearance change, they receive more stick than most when it doesn't quite work out.

Exhibit A: Jerome Boateng.

In comparison to many other footballers, the German defender lives a fairly low key lifestyle and doesn't often attract too many headlines for anything other than his consistent performances for Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, there was no way he could escape criticism after posting a photo of his new haircut on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Backstage - GQ Men Of The Year Award 2016

We say he's had it cut, however, it would appear as if his barber only got half of the job done.

As you can see in the picture below, Boateng has gone for a short cut on the sides while keeping it fairly thick on top.

He was even brave enough to ask his 1.8 million followers for their opinion with the caption: "Some of you asked about my new haircut ✂💂🏾✂ Do you like it?"

Well, as you would expect, they didn't let us down and hit back with some brilliant responses - many making fairly obvious comparisons between the 28-year-old's new look and a pineapple.

Have a look at the best tweets below:

