The WWE brought No Mercy back into the pay-per-view rotation last year, lining it up for the SmackDown brand.

The show delivered and opened with a bang last year, putting on a main event triple threat match between John Cena, AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose with the WWE World championship on the line to start the show on a high.

No Mercy's return won't be short-lived, and details of how the WWE plans on working it into the 2017 schedule have just been revealed. The pay-per-view is in line to follow-up one of the WWE's biggest annual showdowns, and the venue should make No Mercy huge this year.

Article continues below

No Mercy was held in Sacramento, California last year and is going down the Pacific coast to Los Angeles this time around, PWInsider reports. The event will be held at STAPLES Center, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings.

The most surprising thing? It won't be a SmackDown brand show this time. Instead, RAW has the honor of hosting No Mercy. The event will take place on Sept. 24, just over a month after SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

Article continues below

The scheduling makes sense, with SmackDown's Battleground pay-per-view set for July 23. The brands typically alternate pay-per-views, and with SummerSlam in-between, the ball bounces to RAW's court.

The exception was Payback following WrestleMania 33 after RAW also held Fastlane prior to The Grandest Stage of Them All being set earlier this year.

It's way too far out to have any idea as to what the card will look like. Lesnar will be defending the WWE Universal championship at Great Balls of Fire in July against a to-be-decided opponent. Reports indicate he's expected to be a part of SummerSlam as well.

The No Mercy show-stealer last year was an epic 20-minute back-and-forth match between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, with Ziggler's career on the line along with Miz's Intercontinental title:

SummerSlam preceding No Mercy means the WWE could have some new angles in the mix by then. Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Lesnar appeared to be set to battle for the next several months, but Strowman's injury has thrown a wrench in the equation.

Lesnar remains a ghost on television, Reigns is reportedly about to be shifted to a feud with The Miz and Finn Balor is one of the heaviest rumored rivals expected to fill in against Lesnar for Braun.

Whatever the case may be, Strowman should be back in the fold before No Mercy and RAW should put up a strong card with a few months to fully implement their shaken-up roster and general manager Kurt Angle.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms