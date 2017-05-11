GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

No Mercy.

Details emerge on WWE's plans for No Mercy PPV

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The WWE brought No Mercy back into the pay-per-view rotation last year, lining it up for the SmackDown brand.

The show delivered and opened with a bang last year, putting on a main event triple threat match between John Cena, AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose with the WWE World championship on the line to start the show on a high.

No Mercy's return won't be short-lived, and details of how the WWE plans on working it into the 2017 schedule have just been revealed. The pay-per-view is in line to follow-up one of the WWE's biggest annual showdowns, and the venue should make No Mercy huge this year. 

Article continues below

No Mercy was held in Sacramento, California last year and is going down the Pacific coast to Los Angeles this time around, PWInsider reports. The event will be held at STAPLES Center, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings.

The most surprising thing? It won't be a SmackDown brand show this time. Instead, RAW has the honor of hosting No Mercy. The event will take place on Sept. 24, just over a month after SummerSlam in Brooklyn. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The scheduling makes sense, with SmackDown's Battleground pay-per-view set for July 23. The brands typically alternate pay-per-views, and with SummerSlam in-between, the ball bounces to RAW's court. 

The exception was Payback following WrestleMania 33 after RAW also held Fastlane prior to The Grandest Stage of Them All being set earlier this year.

It's way too far out to have any idea as to what the card will look like. Lesnar will be defending the WWE Universal championship at Great Balls of Fire in July against a to-be-decided opponent. Reports indicate he's expected to be a part of SummerSlam as well. 

The No Mercy show-stealer last year was an epic 20-minute back-and-forth match between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler, with Ziggler's career on the line along with Miz's Intercontinental title:

SummerSlam preceding No Mercy means the WWE could have some new angles in the mix by then. Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Lesnar appeared to be set to battle for the next several months, but Strowman's injury has thrown a wrench in the equation.

Lesnar remains a ghost on television, Reigns is reportedly about to be shifted to a feud with The Miz and Finn Balor is one of the heaviest rumored rivals expected to fill in against Lesnar for Braun. 

Whatever the case may be, Strowman should be back in the fold before No Mercy and RAW should put up a strong card with a few months to fully implement their shaken-up roster and general manager Kurt Angle. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again