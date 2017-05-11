Manchester United are on course to reach the final of the Europa League after taking a 1-0 lead in the return leg of their semi-final clash against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini’s goal has given Jose Mourinho’s side a 2-0 advantage on aggregate, with Celta needing to score at least twice now.

It wasn’t just Fellaini’s goal that had United fans excited on Twitter, though. Paul Pogba produced a delicious piece of skill that left three Celta players chasing his shadow.

Man United entered the return leg with a 1-0 advantage thanks to last week’s win in Spain, courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s wonderful free-kick.

The game didn’t start entirely well for Pogba. He conceded a throw-in after producing a woeful touch in the opening exchanges, to the laughter of those who routinely mock his £89 million price tag.

But the French midfielder showed what he’s capable of shortly afterwards with a wonderful piece of skill.

Controlling the ball in midfield, Pogba produced four keepy-uppies to wriggle away from three Celta Vigo players.

It was as cool as you like. Check it out below.

Video: Pogba's brilliant skill

Twitter reacts

Man United took the lead in the 17th minute when Marouane Fellaini headed home from Marcus Rashford’s cross.

The Red Devils needed a goal to settle the nerves and they got it, the Belgian arriving at the back post to meet Rashford’s inch-perfect cross.

Video: Fellaini's goal made it 2-0 on aggregate

If United go on to book their place in next month’s final, they can count on an inspired semi-final performance from Rashford.

One goal and one assist already, it’s no wonder he’s on everybody’s lips right now.

“He’s the main man at the moment, that’s where the goals are going to come from,” former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves told BT Sport before kick-off, via the Metro.

