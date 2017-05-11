GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pogba.

Paul Pogba produces wonderful piece of skill against Celta Vigo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United are on course to reach the final of the Europa League after taking a 1-0 lead in the return leg of their semi-final clash against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

Marouane Fellaini’s goal has given Jose Mourinho’s side a 2-0 advantage on aggregate, with Celta needing to score at least twice now.

It wasn’t just Fellaini’s goal that had United fans excited on Twitter, though. Paul Pogba produced a delicious piece of skill that left three Celta players chasing his shadow.

Article continues below

Man United entered the return leg with a 1-0 advantage thanks to last week’s win in Spain, courtesy of Marcus Rashford’s wonderful free-kick.

The game didn’t start entirely well for Pogba. He conceded a throw-in after producing a woeful touch in the opening exchanges, to the laughter of those who routinely mock his £89 million price tag.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

But the French midfielder showed what he’s capable of shortly afterwards with a wonderful piece of skill.

Controlling the ball in midfield, Pogba produced four keepy-uppies to wriggle away from three Celta Vigo players.

It was as cool as you like. Check it out below.

Video: Pogba's brilliant skill

Twitter reacts

Man United took the lead in the 17th minute when Marouane Fellaini headed home from Marcus Rashford’s cross.

The Red Devils needed a goal to settle the nerves and they got it, the Belgian arriving at the back post to meet Rashford’s inch-perfect cross.

Video: Fellaini's goal made it 2-0 on aggregate

If United go on to book their place in next month’s final, they can count on an inspired semi-final performance from Rashford.

One goal and one assist already, it’s no wonder he’s on everybody’s lips right now.

“He’s the main man at the moment, that’s where the goals are going to come from,” former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves told BT Sport before kick-off, via the Metro.

Should they progress, will Man United win the final? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Europa League
Juan Mata
Football
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again