LaVar Ball’s string of polarizing comments continue with no end in sight. Last week, the internet roundly mocked his son Lonzo’s first signature shoe with the Big Baller Brand, of course designed by the outspoken parent and entrepreneur.

He has consistently raised the expectations on his eldest son by making comparisons to NBA greats like Magic Johnson and two-time MVP Stephen Curry. Earlier this year he raised the ire of LeBron James after making comments about the superstar’s children.

The King did not take kindly to Ball speaking about his son’s potential in various interviews while talking about NBA stars’ sons. James flatly told the outspoken parent that he should keep his son’s name out of his mouth and the rest of the world seems divided about Ball.

On one hand, he is a dominating personality, but his entrepreneurial spirit is admirable in a way and he clearly loves his boys. One place that hasn’t been so hard on LaVar is the family’s hometown of Los Angeles, where they are hoping he will be drafted later this summer.

Ball had a conversation with Keyshawn Johnson on ESPN Radio in L.A. where he may have ruffled some feathers by talking about Laker legend Kobe Bryant. The topic of advice for rookies came up and, as always, the father had a hot take on deck.

Specifically: “I don’t need no advice from Kobe Bryant. I don’t need advice from Kobe Bryant. ‘Zo’s got to play his game. If they’re at practice and he sees something, and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he’s good.

“But it’s just not, ‘OK, I’m talking to Kobe, so now I’m going to be good.’ If Kobe sees something that ‘Zo is doing, then go from there. But I’m not trying to pattern after nobody.”

Bryant is nothing short of a civic staple in the City of Angels and these comments will not be taken lightly going into NBA Draft season. Most teams are wondering if it would be worth it to draft Lonzo, despite his considerable talent, because of his father’s outspoken nature.

L.A. hasn’t made the playoffs since Kobe’s achillies injury back in 2013. They are desperate for a winner and Zo is one of the best recruits available later this June. Still, they will have to think carefully if the rewards will be worth it.

The city doesn’t do losing very well, but it also loves the LakeShow and idolises number 24 so LaVar might want to watch his comments about the Black Mamba.