WWE

Chris Jericho.

WWE Live event advertising reveals when Chris Jericho will return

Chris Jericho was on quite a run in the WWE prior to his latest exit, putting on great matches and being a part of a great storyline with Kevin Owens.

The former best buds became bitter rivals, with their feud reaching a breaking point after KO brutalized Y2J on SmackDown Live. Jericho was written off TV after sustaining the beatdown, with a special hat tip to a couple of WWE legends in the way they orchestrated it.

Jericho dropped the United States championship to Owens in his final match before disappearing, and now the WWE is in Y2J's rear view mirror. He's on the road with his band Fozzy being the rock star that he is. The WWE has dropped a major clue as to when he'll be back in the ring, though. 

The WWE is taking a trip to Japan at the end of June, holding two live events in Tokyo. The shows, held on June 30 and July 1, seem to out that Jericho and his list will be back by then, as Wrestling Inc points out. Y2J is being advertised for each show, which means we may not be without the King of the World for too long.

This seems to line up perfectly with the timetable Fozzy's touring schedule paints. Their final show of their tour is June 24 in Seattle, which would give Jericho time to bid his band mates farewell until he's ready to rock out again. 

Jericho and Owens will undoubtedly have some unfinished business to settle, and the way the duo decided to injure Y2J could be a sign of things to come. Jericho had KO DDT him on the ramp to pay homage to Jake "The Snake" Roberts sparking his feud with Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. 

Steamboat was legitimately knocked out, as Roberts feared would happen, but the two picked up right where they left off once Ricky was ready to get back to action. There's no way Y2J doesn't return wanting to settle the score with Owens. 

Their feud was a highlight of RAW before they both made their way to SmackDown as a result of the Superstar Shake-up. If Jericho's back in the mix by early July, he could potentially take part in SmackDown's Battleground pay-per-view on July 23. 

Jericho remains as one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE and an absolute delight on the microphone. His absence will be felt, but luckily he won't be gone for very long. 

Topics:
WWE
Chris Jericho
WWE Smackdown

