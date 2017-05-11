Anthony Joshua, the IBF heavyweight champion, claimed victory against Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley this month in a fight that captivated the entire boxing world. The match featured a pair of legitimate stars in the sport giving their all in a match worth the long wait.

Joshua stood at 18-0 and had many fans outside the UK questioning his chops ahead of what was the biggest match of his career by a wide margin. The bout saw the champ retain his IBF title along with claiming the vacant IBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

90,000 spectators inside of the stadium were in the the house to witness one of the best heavyweight fights fans have seen in the modern era. The entire 11-round ordeal saw both fighters leave everything they had in the ring and nobody was disappointed.

One of the people that sounds very satisfied after leaving the arena was Bernd Boente, Klitschko’s manager. He was understandably thrilled with how the night unfolded, if you can look past the result that saw his man register a loss.

He told Boxing News: “It was the best boxing event ever. We had a very smooth and cooperative operation with Matchroom. Eddie and myself worked very closely together from moment one until the fight and it’s a fight everyone will remember.

“Both were on the floor and both came back and it was thrilling. You can never expect that, but I was very sure that this fight would be way better than any other fight both because styles make fights and these two styles are perfect for a thrilling fight.”

The two men’s clash was a stylistic display that saw Klitschko in real trouble around the fifth and respond with a knockdown of his own in the sixth. Eventually, Joshua got ahead and registered a technical knockout in round 11.

There was also a grand measure of respect between the two fighters that hung over the entire dealing. Joshua seemed to genuinely regard his adversary as worthy of being treated seriously and he was afforded the same courtesy.



Boente enjoyed this as well: “It helps boxing, the regular boxing fan is not interested in these guys like Tyson Fury and their comments, throwing tables, spitting at each other, nobody wants to see that. Inside boxing fans maybe think it’s funny but the outside people don’t like this.”

Fury seemed rilled up by the fight and wants Joshua in the ring, but he will have to wait until Klitschko gets his rematch.

