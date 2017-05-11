GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Eric Bailly and Facundo Roncaglia shown red cards in crazy Man United 1-1 Celta Vigo finish

Manchester United are through to the final of the Europa League after overcoming Celta Vigo, despite a nervy finish.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 against their Spanish opponents, securing a 2-1 aggregate win.

Jose Mourinho's side didn't make things easy for themselves, though. Facundo Roncaglia scored in the 85th minute to set up a nail-biting finish.

Marouane Fellaini gave United the perfect start when he headed home from Marcus Rashford’s cross in the 17th minute.

Neither side had dominated the early exchanges but United made their quality count when Rashford whipped in a cross that was met at the far post by the Belgian.

Questions were asked about Sergio Alvarez’s goalkeeping, but Jose Mourinho didn’t care. Fellaini’s goal, the 100th Man United have scored in all competitions this season, left the Red Devils with one foot in the final in Stockholm.

It’s impossible not to talk about Rashford’s contribution across the two legs. One goal and one assist, he is the reason why United fans won’t be fearing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s absence in the final against Ajax.

“He's a 19-year-old kid but he's a 19-year-old kid in love with football,” Mourinho said Rashford scored the winner in Spain last week, via the Daily Mail.

“He is a kid who finishes a training session and stays half an hour more every day to take free-kicks and to wait for the opportunity.”

Crazy finish

A crazy finish to the game saw both teams finish the match with 10 men. 

Things kicked off in the middle of the pitch when Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly squared up to John Guidetti, resulting in the Celta striker falling to the floor.

Bailly raised his hands to Guidetti's face and was shown a straight red card, as was Roncaglia for his furious reaction.

Bailly and Roncaglia both exchanged words as they made their way to the tunnel. Check out incident below.

It means Bailly will miss the final.

Check out the reaction on Twitter below.

Will Man United win the Europa League final? Let us know in the comments section below!

