Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Like many of Manchester United's matches this season, Thursday night's Europa League semi-final tie with Celta Vigo was not one for the purists.

Holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Jose Mourinho's men knew an early goal would put one foot into the final and that's exactly what happened when Marouane Fellaini broke the deadlock after 17 minutes.

However, the Red Devils were far from convincing and Facundo Roncaglia grabbed an equaliser in the second half with a fine header to prompt a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

That wasn't helped by Roncaglia and Eric Bailly both receiving their marching orders in the final 10 minutes for clashing off the ball.

Bailly appeared to make contact with John Guidetti's face during the incident, who was then pushed by Antonio Valencia and fell like he had been shot.

Article continues below

But luckily for Mourinho, his ten men withstood the late pressure to book their place in the final and keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive.

It was far from pretty but it was enough - barely.

Ex-Manchester City forward John Guidetti had the opportunity to put United out of the tournament with the final kick of the game.

Vigo had worked it nicely when the ball fell to Guidetti from close range with the goal beckoning.

Somehow - and we're still not sure exactly how - the Swedish striker couldn't get his footing right and the ball miraculously bounced away before being cleared - see the video below.

It really is hard to believe how he didn't score.

That's how close the Red Devils' season came to falling apart.

Being a former City player, that miss was even more welcomed by United's fans. Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms