John Cena's been dominating the WWE for 15 years, collecting the top title 16 times to tie Ric Flair's all-time record.

That means there's been plenty of huge rivalries along the way, even if his popularity was unrivaled along the way. Cena's battled them all, from The Rock to Daniel Bryan, from Kurt Angle to AJ Styles.

The Cenation Leader is currently on hiatus as he builds up his portfolio in Hollywood, but his time in the WWE is far from over. He's simply too big a star for the WWE to shut the door on, and you can expect a massive return when he's ready to get back in the ring.

Until then, all we have is his past to relive. The WWE decided to put together a list of his ten greatest rivals, making for a great trip down memory lane. Cena, love him or hate him, has produced some great moments with just about anyone that's been put in front of him.

The list opens with AJ Styles, one of his most recent rivals. The duo put on a... phenomenal ... match at Royal Rumble. Next up is Kurt Angle, whom Cena recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Cena debuted against Kurt on SmackDown back in 2002, and their rivalry only blossomed from there. Ironically, Angle's finally back in the WWE but Cena's now the one who literally can't be seen on WWE programming. The Game comes in at No. 8, two of the greatest champions ever.

No. 7 is actually hilarious, with the WWE acknowledging that a huge portion of fans have turned their back on Cena over the years. No. 6 is CM Punk, who put on classic match after classic match with Cena as he climbed his way to the top of the wrestling world.

No. 5 is The Rock, where things got personal between the two megastars. The Rock tore into Cena in an infamous shoot, and the two leviathans of the industry would clash to give WWE fans something to talk about for years.

Batista makes an appearance at No. 4. Their rivalry may be a bit of a dark horse, but they had some fantastic moments battling for the WWE championship before Batista made the jump to Hollywood himself.

Perhaps the man who pushed Cena to new boundaries comes in at No. 3. Cena had to go to extreme measures in 2012 to defeat the Beast Incarnate in his return match. Lesnar would repay the favor by crushing Cena with 16 german suplexes years layer.

No. 2 is the Rated-R Superstar Edge, who went as far as slapping Cena's father during their classic feud. Edge was at the peak of his career and Cena was the perfect partner to help put Edge over.

Last, and certainly not least, is Randy Orton. Orton tops the list of obvious reasons, but there's no question these two have their careers tied together. They hit the ground running in the WWE and have been collecting titles for years.

They've also had so many battles it's hard to keep track of. The Viper is the Joker to Cena's Batman. The're simply meant to chase each other no matter how much time passes.

What do you think of the list? Any big changes you'd make? Let us know in the comments, and check out the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast via this link!

