The UFC has another pay-per-view disaster on its hands, so bad this time they're already offering customer's refunds on their tickets.

UFC 212 sees the promotion taking a trip to Rio de Janeira, descending on Brazil where mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva hails from on June 3. Silva was set to take part in his second bout of 2017 after picking up a unanimous decision victory over Derek Brunson in February.

Silva and up-and-coming fighter Kelvin Gastelum were supposed to co-headline the event, but Gastelum was removed from the card after testing positive for marijuana metabolites. That left the UFC scrambling to find a replacement opponent in time.

Article continues below

Unfortunately for fans, the UFC and everyone involved, no replacement opponent was agreed upon. Silva had previously said he was preparing to shut his training camp down without an opponent, and he's followed through.

With Anderson withdrawing from the card, the UFC was forced to release a statement and make a peace offering to fans who had already paid to see the event.

Article continues below

“Following the April 6 removal of Kelvin Gastelum from his UFC 212 bout against Anderson Silva, UFC officials attempted to find a replacement to meet Silva on June 3. However an opponent was not secured to face the former middleweight champion on short notice, prompting his removal from the card at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Due to Anderson Silva’s withdrawal, customers may request a full refund of their purchased tickets until May 18, 2017," the statement read.

That, along with news that the Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway match could be in jeopardy following Aldo suffering a cut that required stitches, makes for a horrible week for the UFC. Once again their pay-per-view card is crumbling as the event inches closer.

Gastelum recently discussed the suspension he didn't see coming. He admitted to smoking marijuana during training camp, but also has a medical marijuana license in California.

“I was devastated, and I still am devastated because it was a huge opportunity that I missed. I was dumbfounded, I was in shock, I was so devastated, that’s the only word I can think of and I’m still thinking about it," Gastelum told Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour show.

Silva suggested a replacement bout against Yoel Romero, but it's unclear why the match was not booked.

The UFC looks to be taking another tough pay-per-view outlook in stride, doing the only thing it can by offering refunds to paying customers expecting to see Silva fight in Brazil.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms