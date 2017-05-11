Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Leonard.

The crazy reason the Suns didn't draft Kawhi Leonard in 2011

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In a sport where salary caps make it tough to keep superstars around for long, the question of how to build an NBA dynasty made or broken the careers of many general managers. When you think 'NBA dynasty', Michael Jordan's Bulls, Bill Russell's Celtics, and the Showtime Lakers come to mind immediately.

For younger fans, however, the first thing that comes to mind is Tim Duncan's Spurs. With five NBA titles over the past 15 years, San Antonio has already cemented itself as one of the greatest basketball dynasties of all-time under the guidance of head coach Gregg Popovich.

But when Tim Duncan announced his retirement at the end of the 2015-2016 season, many people were quick to dismiss the Spurs as title contenders. And yet here we are in May, and once again San Antonio is on the verge of breaking into the Western Conference Finals. 

While it was old man Manu Ginobili with the clutch performance in Game 5, the Spurs are in this position due to the talents of one man: Kawhi Leonard. The young superstar is averaging a career-high 27.2 points per game in these playoffs to go with 7.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and two steals. 

San Antonio would likely be a fringe contender at best without Leonard, but not many people know just how close he came to never playing for the Spurs in the first place.

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - Game Three

According to a report from The Arizona Republic, part of the reason why the Phoenix Suns didn't use the 13th pick of the 2011 Draft on Leonard was because he sweated through his suit during a draft combine interview.

Poor shooting form, bad character, low basketball IQ. Those are all valid reasons for not picking a guy. A simple case of the jitters? Not so much. But former Suns GM Kyle Blanks and his team were so turned off by the sweating incident that they didn't even have Leonard "in the discussion."

San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

Instead, they picked Markieff Morris, the Spurs traded George Hill for the rights to pick Leonard, and the rest is history. If only Blanks had gotten to know Leonard a bit better, he would've found out that while he never smiles and isn't all that personable, he had the tools to turn into one of the games best all-around players.

So what does it take to build an NBA dynasty? Drafting Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick in 1997 was sheer dumb luck, but sometimes it takes a healthy dose of stupidity on the part of another team to build a dynasty. 

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Playoffs

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again