Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Doc.

The Clippers star that now looks very likely to depart this offseason

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With their first round loss to the Utah Jazz, the Los Angeles Clippers have now made it to the playoffs for six consecutive seasons without making it further than the Western Conference Semifinals. The team's playoff record over that span has been a dismal 24-33.

This stretch of futility has led many to draw comparisons between Chris Paul's Clippers and John Stockton's Jazz teams of the '90s. Both squads were regular-season juggernauts, but could never make it all the way in the playoffs. 

This offseason, Clippers fans may be more worried about making the playoffs in the first place. Chris Paul and Blake Griffins are free agents, forcing the team's front office to face some tough decisions before next season. 

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, shooting guard J.J. Redick will likely be the odd man out in the upcoming Clippers' roster shakeup. Per Turner:

"J.J. Redick, who is an unrestricted free agent, is looking to earn $18-20 million per season, according to the officials. The Clippers probably won't pay that much, the official said, but the team won't rule out re-signing Redick for the right price."

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

While nothing has been confirmed, the early priorities seem to be Paul and Griffin, which wouldn't leave enough cap space to sign Redick at the $18-20 million price tag. Furthermore, a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne back in October indicated that Clippers owner Steve Ballmer "is committed to keeping both Griffin and Paul long term, no matter what it costs." 

So the question is: will Redick be willing to accept a pay cut to remain in Los Angeles. The answer? Not very likely. The veteran guard is one of the most lethal shooters in the league, and can still knock threes down at an elite rate at high volume. Add in the fact that he can create for himself off the dribble and you've got a coveted skillset that contenders like Toronto or Atlanta would be happy to pay for. 

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers

Assuming the Clippers open next season with Paul, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan on the roster, they should be able to secure yet another playoff berth. But without the services of Redick, there's little hope for Paul finally getting his first ring. 

Topics:
NBA
Chris Paul
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Blake Griffin

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again