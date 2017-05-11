Before the Golden State Warriors’ sweep of the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Draymond Green made headlines when he dissed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff opponents.

"I thought teams would compete a little harder," Green said after the pregame shootaround, via Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you're only watching one side of the good basketball. That's kind of weak.”

"I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it's going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don't know what that something is,” he added.

Those were odd comments coming from Green since his Warriors have gone a perfect 8-0 with two-straight sweeps to start the playoffs.

As you can imagine, it was only a matter of time until a Cavalier clapped back at Green, who has made a habit of running his mouth when reporters give him the chance.

On the latest episode of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s “Road Trippin’" podcast, Jefferson went all in on Draymond and explained why his claim made no sense.

“Somebody that decided to start a podcast after we did wanted to comment on the quality of teams that we're playing. Which I think is just not very nice because obviously we know what Portland and Utah have accomplished this year, or just in general. I can imagine with Nurkic being out obviously Portland was at full strength. With George hill being out, obviously Utah was at full strength. Mike Conley being out a couple years ago: full strength. Cavs not having Kevin or Kyrie: at full strength,” Jefferson quipped.

He continued, “So at the end of the day to criticize what other people are doing I think its just best that you take care of whatever's in front of you. But you should never criticize what other people are doing. At the end of the day if you are working with an efficient group of guys that are handling their business, then you should take it. But you should also look at: ‘Have we been playing the highest level of teams every single year everybody at full strength?’ before you go and criticize other people.”

Green’s Warriors and Jefferson’s Cavaliers are both perfect in the postseason and have relatively coasted to the Conference Finals. Since it’s becoming more and more likely that we will see a third-straight Finals appearance between the two powerhouses, these comments add even more intrigue, as the rivalry will undoubtedly hit a high point if the teams do indeed square off for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.