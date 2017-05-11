Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Cavaliers star fires back at Draymond Green's slight at Cavs' opponents

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Before the Golden State Warriors’ sweep of the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Draymond Green made headlines when he dissed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff opponents.

"I thought teams would compete a little harder," Green said after the pregame shootaround, via Chris Haynes of ESPN.com. "I just watched San Antonio-Houston. I like to watch good basketball. When you watch Cleveland play, you're only watching one side of the good basketball. That's kind of weak.” 

"I like watching a good game, not even necessarily that it's going to be a close game. I like to watch teams playing good basketball. When you watch them, you watch one team playing good basketball and everybody else do something. I don't know what that something is,” he added.

Those were odd comments coming from Green since his Warriors have gone a perfect 8-0 with two-straight sweeps to start the playoffs.

As you can imagine, it was only a matter of time until a Cavalier clapped back at Green, who has made a habit of running his mouth when reporters give him the chance.

Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers

On the latest episode of Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s “Road Trippin’" podcast, Jefferson went all in on Draymond and explained why his claim made no sense.

“Somebody that decided to start a podcast after we did wanted to comment on the quality of teams that we're playing. Which I think is just not very nice because obviously we know what Portland and Utah have accomplished this year, or just in general. I can imagine with Nurkic being out obviously Portland was at full strength. With George hill being out, obviously Utah was at full strength. Mike Conley being out a couple years ago: full strength. Cavs not having Kevin or Kyrie: at full strength,” Jefferson quipped.

Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers

He continued, “So at the end of the day to criticize what other people are doing I think its just best that you take care of whatever's in front of you. But you should never criticize what other people are doing. At the end of the day if you are working with an efficient group of guys that are handling their business, then you should take it. But you should also look at: ‘Have we been playing the highest level of teams every single year everybody at full strength?’ before you go and criticize other people.”

Green’s Warriors and Jefferson’s Cavaliers are both perfect in the postseason and have relatively coasted to the Conference Finals. Since it’s becoming more and more likely that we will see a third-straight Finals appearance between the two powerhouses, these comments add even more intrigue, as the rivalry will undoubtedly hit a high point if the teams do indeed square off for the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Richard Jefferson
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Kevin Love
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

Stephanie McMahon names the new PPV she would 'love to see'

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

WWE planning new feud for Roman Reigns - replacing Braun Strowman

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again