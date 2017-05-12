It would be an understatement to say that the past few years have been painful for the Philadelphia 76ers. When former GM Sam Hinkie decided to blow the team up and begin "The Process" at the start of the 2013-2014 season, fans accepted that there would be a lot of losing before the winning began. But nobody imagined it would be like this.

Lottery pick after lottery pick either flaming out or getting injured. A stretch of 28 consecutive losses during 2015. Jahlil Okafor getting into not one but two well-publicized street fights. Michael Carter-Williams and Nerlens Noel getting traded away. The list goes on.

The past four years have taken their toll on Sixers fans, but last season was a breath of fresh air as promising center Joel Embiid flat-out dominated the league before getting injured, and Croatian big man Dario Saric also impressed enroute to a 28-54 record.

Finishing second-last in the Eastern Conference might not sound like much to get excited about, but this video posted by the number one overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft shows why the Sixers have reason to be confident heading into next season.

The video, which was posted by Ben Simmons to his Instagram earlier today, shows the LSU superstar throwing down a thunderous dunk at the Sixers practice facility. The post is captioned "Feeling great #PHILLY", and Simmons does look like he's in peak shape with his explosive first step on full display.

With Embiid, Saric and Simmons all healthy, the Sixers have a good shot at posting their first winning record since 2011-2012. That prospect alone is enough to rev up the hype machine on Twitter:

Simmons was the consensus number one overall pick in 2016 for a reason. He averaged a ridiculous 19.2 points and 12 rebounds per game in his freshman season at LSU while making 56 percent of his field goals.

While he's still a bit raw and has yet to play a minute in the NBA, scouts have compared his frame to a young LeBron James. That's a tantalizing ceiling, and just like LeBron his potential is even greater because he can facilitate at the point and score as a forward. That versatility could make him one of the NBA's brightest young stars next season, and a runaway favorite to win Rookie of the Year.