Yankee legend Derek Jeter will have his No. 2 retired by the organization on Sunday. But while his playing days are long over, he's certainly not done dealing with the drama that comes with being a celebrity athlete in New York City.

According to ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard, Jeter was reportedly upset after having to do an interview with former teammate Alex Rodriguez at BTIG's annual Charity Day last week.

"I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez, first and foremost, because nobody told him he'd have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez," Le Batard said.

While A-Rod and Jeter won multiple World Series rings together on the Yankees, their relationship grew strained after several years playing together. Jeter has always been the straight-edge face of the storied organization, while Rodriguez has always been the uber-talented villain who was cast out by many Yankees fans after being suspended for using performance enhancing drugs.

The animosity between the two showed as CNBC's Bob Pisani labored through an incredibly awkward interview in which he repeatedly tried to ask about the state of their relationship.

"You're bringing up stories from about 20 years ago, huh?" Jeter said after being asked if they've gotten over their differences since retiring.

"It's the History Channel," Rodriguez quipped.

At several moments throughout the interview, Jeter looks visibly upset as Pisani keeps trying to change the subject from his charity to rumors about his relationship with Rodriguez.

The New York Times' Tyler Kepner reported in 2007 that Rodriguez used to pretend that he and Jeter were close, but that's obviously no longer the case. Rodriguez told Kepner, "We were best of friends about 10, 13 or 14 years ago, and we still get along well. We have a good working relationship. I cheer very hard for him, and he cheers hard for me, and, more importantly, we're both trying to win a world championship. We'll leave it right there."

Both players have gone on to enjoy successful post-retirement careers. Jeter founded The Players Tribune, a blog that publishes stories from players' perspectives. Rodriguez landed a gig as an analyst on FOX. Choosing to remain in the limelight means that Jeter will have to cross paths with A-Rod frequently, but he clearly doesn't have to pretend they're friends.

