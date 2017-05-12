GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

.

One UFC star just got all the belts that he previously demanded

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson made history last month when he defeated Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24.

It was his 10th consecutive UFC title defense, which tied Anderson Silva’s record.

Before that fight, he called out the UFC for not awarding him a new belt for each of his wins.

Article continues below

“I’m getting pissed off about that,” Johnson said at UFC on Fox 24 open workouts. “I saw Daniel Cormier get three damn belts, so Dana White, WME-IMG, whoever writes the checks, give me eight damn belts please, and then I [already have one, so] nine if I win this one. I’ll take it home."

He continued, "I’m going to start collecting these belts. Michael Bisping has two belts and I’m just a nice guy, just a company man, I come here and fight and then they take the belt away from me and I'm like, ‘alright, peace. Call me when you want me to come fight again.’ And thats it. But now I'm seeing these guys with three belts, and I'm like, I only got one belt and have to share it with two of my kids.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE.com counts down John Cena's top-10 rivals

WWE.com counts down John Cena's top-10 rivals

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Responding to his criticism, Dana White promised to make things right for Johnson.

“I’m going to get him his belts,” White told Megan Olivi of UFC.com after the event. “He’s definitely keeping the belt from tonight, and I guess I’ve got some catching up to do. Listen, that’s not the way it works. People don’t win belts every time. You defend your title, and you keep your belt. If we’re handing out belts every single defense here – that’s a lot of money.” 

UFC 205: Press Conference

“It would be a lot of money to get him eight more belts. To be honest with you, we don’t even have eight more belts. We order them as we do events. It’s going to be a little bit of back up on his belts, but we’ll get it done,” he said.

Well, it appears that White delivered. Here’s photo proof.

With belts draped over his shoulders, wrapped around his waist and arranged around him, it was a photo that many within the sport would only dream of being able to take. 

You can compare that to Mayweather’s shot from 2015.

There’s a lot of hardware in both of those pictures. As you can see, Mayweather clearly has him beat on a sheer number basis, but from an artistic point of view, Mighty Mouse might take the cake. 

Johnson hasn’t lost since 2011 and is on a 12-fight win streak, including his 10 title defenses. He will look to break Silva’s record later this year.

In the meantime, he will probably be searching for the biggest frame possible to blow up that iconic image as much as possible.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Demetrious Johnson
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

WWE.com counts down John Cena's top-10 rivals

WWE.com counts down John Cena's top-10 rivals

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

Video: Man Utd fans go crazy after Guidetti produces shocking miss with final kick

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

WWE advertising reveals Chris Jericho's return date

WWE advertising reveals Chris Jericho's return date

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again