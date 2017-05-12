UFC flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson made history last month when he defeated Wilson Reis at UFC on FOX 24.

It was his 10th consecutive UFC title defense, which tied Anderson Silva’s record.

Before that fight, he called out the UFC for not awarding him a new belt for each of his wins.

“I’m getting pissed off about that,” Johnson said at UFC on Fox 24 open workouts. “I saw Daniel Cormier get three damn belts, so Dana White, WME-IMG, whoever writes the checks, give me eight damn belts please, and then I [already have one, so] nine if I win this one. I’ll take it home."

He continued, "I’m going to start collecting these belts. Michael Bisping has two belts and I’m just a nice guy, just a company man, I come here and fight and then they take the belt away from me and I'm like, ‘alright, peace. Call me when you want me to come fight again.’ And thats it. But now I'm seeing these guys with three belts, and I'm like, I only got one belt and have to share it with two of my kids.”

Responding to his criticism, Dana White promised to make things right for Johnson.

“I’m going to get him his belts,” White told Megan Olivi of UFC.com after the event. “He’s definitely keeping the belt from tonight, and I guess I’ve got some catching up to do. Listen, that’s not the way it works. People don’t win belts every time. You defend your title, and you keep your belt. If we’re handing out belts every single defense here – that’s a lot of money.”

“It would be a lot of money to get him eight more belts. To be honest with you, we don’t even have eight more belts. We order them as we do events. It’s going to be a little bit of back up on his belts, but we’ll get it done,” he said.

Well, it appears that White delivered. Here’s photo proof.

With belts draped over his shoulders, wrapped around his waist and arranged around him, it was a photo that many within the sport would only dream of being able to take.

You can compare that to Mayweather’s shot from 2015.

There’s a lot of hardware in both of those pictures. As you can see, Mayweather clearly has him beat on a sheer number basis, but from an artistic point of view, Mighty Mouse might take the cake.

Johnson hasn’t lost since 2011 and is on a 12-fight win streak, including his 10 title defenses. He will look to break Silva’s record later this year.

In the meantime, he will probably be searching for the biggest frame possible to blow up that iconic image as much as possible.

