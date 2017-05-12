Well, Manchester United are into the Europa League final, but didn't they make hard work of it?

When Marouane Fellaini broke the deadlock on the night - and extended the aggregate lead to 2-0 - after 17 minutes with a header at the near post, it looked like it was going to be a comfortable evening for Jose Mourinho's men.

But that certainly wasn't the case and ultimately they would have exited the competition had John Guidetti not made a dog's dinner of his shot with the final kick of the game.

Facundo Roncaglia had ensured it would be a tense finish at Old Trafford by scoring a header of his own late on, just minutes before being sent off with Eric Bailly for an ugly clash that also involved Guidetti.

But the Red Devils just about clung onto their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League and will meet Ajax in the Stockholm showpiece final on May 24.

Afterwards, Mourinho looked a very relieved man and knew his side rode their luck somewhat during the second leg.

"We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have. It was an open game at home, all the pressure on our side," the United boss said, as per BBC Sport.

"They were completely free of responsibility and gave us a very hard match. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second. The boys gave everything they had. I'm really pleased for them.

"After 14 matches, we are in the final. If we win the Europa League, I am more than happy. It would be amazing."

It was obviously a huge result for Man United's season but also represented a big milestone in Mourinho's tenure at the club.

His first season at Old Trafford has seen plenty of ups and downs but knowing his side will finish the campaign with a European final will give him great delight.

And one fan perfectly captured just what it meant to the Portuguese manager after the final whistle.

As you can see in the video below, Mourinho is on his way towards the tunnel when he picks up a scarf that has been thrown onto the pitch and passionately swings it around.

A few fist pumps later and he is down the tunnel but you can hear what it meant for the United supporters to see their manager react like this.

