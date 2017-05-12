Iago Aspas wanted so desperately to beat Manchester United in the Europa League in a bid to banish the defining image Liverpool supporters have of his disappoint spell at Anfield.

You know the one. That woeful corner in the dying moments of Liverpool’s defeat to Chelsea in 2014.

Aspas knew that Liverpool supporters, although they wouldn’t forget that corner, they would certainly think better about him if he could help knock United out of the Europa League.

“In football you can’t forever live in the past,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with The Guardian.

“Things keep moving, every day gives you another chance. Hopefully, for the sake of Celta and because of the happiness it would bring Liverpool fans, we can knock out United and they can have a new image to replace it.”

It wasn’t just redemption that Aspas was seeking, though. The chance to play in a European final is a rare one, and it would have been a great finish to what has been a topsy-turvy season for Celta domestically.

But it wasn’t to be for the Spanish outfit. They fought hard at Old Trafford in last night’s return leg, drawing 1-1, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from crashing out.

Celta pushed United all the way

United’s passage to the final looked assured when Marouane Fellaini gave the hosts the lead in the first half. It left Celta 2-0 down on aggregate and with a mountain to climb.

But they had a real go at it and Facundo Roncaglia set up a nervy final few minutes when he scored in the 85th minute.

United held on, though, and they were assisted by John Guidetti’s gilt-edged miss in the last minute.

Mourinho: We don't kill teams

After the game, Jose Mourinho lamented his team’s inability to see the game off convincingly.

"We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have,” the United boss said, via BBC Sport. “It was an open game at home, all the pressure on our side.

"They were completely free of responsibility and gave us a very hard match. We suffered until the end and it was open until the last second. The boys gave everything they had. I'm really pleased for them.

"After 14 matches, we are in the final. If we win the Europa League, I am more than happy. It would be amazing."

Aspas was in tears at full-time

As for Aspas, United fans revelled in his misery. The former Liverpool man was seen crying at full-time - and United fans didn’t waste time in rubbing it in.

Check out the video, as well as the reaction on Twitter, below.

