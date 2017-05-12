What Man United's players have done with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's locker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had been something of a revelation for Manchester United since joining on a free transfer last summer. At 35 he certainly had his doubters, but he proved them all wrong by adapting to the Premier League, and English football in general, by banging in 28 goals in 46 games across all competitions.

However, the Swede's season hasn't ended the way he or anybody else would have hoped as an ACL injury suffered in March has ruled him out for six months.

Still contracted to the club until the end of the season, Zlatan is still very much a United player, though he's going to have to sit out of the side's Europa League final meeting with Ajax in just under two weeks time.

Much has been made of whether he will decide to remain at Old Trafford. There is an option to extend his stay by another year, though neither he nor the club have decided to take it up yet.

But the club have told him that he can continue to use the facilities at their Carrington training complex in order to battle his way back to full fitness.

The prognosis from his operation has been a positive one, with doctors claiming that not only could he go on to make a full recovery, but he could go on to carry on playing for years to come.

And because of this, manager Jose Mourinho has ordered that his locker remain clear as a mark of respect until the player himself decides on what his rehab plans will be.

A United insider told The Sun: “Ibrahimovic’s locker stays, and nobody would dare mess about with it anyway.

“He still has his stuff in Manchester and has promised the lads he will be back to visit them shortly.

“The locker is a gesture from the manager and the staff, he is a much-loved member of the squad here.

“You have to earn the right for a United locker and he has certainly done that this season.”

Ibrahimovic, though, has been offered a deal to go and feature in the United States with United having been linked with Antoine Griezmann as his replacement in what is set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford.

