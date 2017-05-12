Manchester United have already won the EFL Cup this season and they will get the chance to add another piece of silverware after reaching the final of the Europa League.

They didn’t make things easy for themselves, edging out Celta Vigo 2-1 on aggregate after a nervy encounter at Old Trafford last night, but Jose Mourinho won’t care one bit.

The Red Devils will take on Ajax in Stockholm on May 24. Like United, the Dutch club made life difficult for themselves despite taking a 4-1 lead into the return leg of their semi-final against Lyon.

Ajax were beaten 3-1 last night and had a man sent off. If Lyon had managed to score one more goal and taken the tie to extra-time, they would have been favourites to progress.

Beating Ajax isn’t just important for United’s trophy cabinet. Currently sixth in the Premier League table, it’s their best shot at qualifying for next season’s Champions League, too.

Mourinho: Opportunity to end the season on a high

And Mourinho, who plans to rest first-team players in United’s remaining league fixtures, certainly knows this.

“It means there is an opportunity to win a trophy, an opportunity to be back in the Champions League, and it means an opportunity to end the season in a perfect way because a final is the last match of the season,” the Portuguese said after the match, per the Telegraph.

“Obviously Manchester United has had other semi-final and finals and Champions League finals. Obviously this was not the most important match in the history of the club or myself but it is a way to approach things."

Mourinho was nervous on the touchline

Mourinho cut an agitated figure on the touchline in the closing minutes. Facundo Roncaglia’s goal with five minutes remaining left Celta needing one more goal to take the advantage via the away goals rule, and United wouldn’t have had long to score again.

Footage shows Mourinho pacing up and down in the 93rd minute before kissing his wrist.

And why his wrist? Because he has the names of his wife, daughter and son (Tami, Tita and Zuca) tattooed on it.

Check it out below. You can see his wrist tattoo by scrolling further down the page.

Watch: Mourinho kisses his wrist tattoo

Picture: Mourinho's wrist tattoo

Mourinho was often looking to his family to help United see out the match, and he received a huge slice of luck when John Guidetti fluffed his lines with the last kick of the match.

Video: Guidetti's horror miss

Incidentally, Mourinho also kissed a lucky charm before Marcus Rashford scored the winner against Anderlecht at Old Trafford last month.

