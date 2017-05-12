It will take some time for John Guidetti to get over his horror miss as Celta Vigo exited the Europa League at the hands of Manchester United.

In the 96th minute of last night’s match at Old Trafford, Guidetti had the perfect chance to put a completely ruin Man United’s season.

The ball found its way to the Swedish striker just seven yards out. He had the goal at his mercy but couldn’t control the Claudio Beauvue’s pass and the opportunity was suddenly gone.

Article continues below

It was the last kick of the game, and the last kick of what turned out to be an enthralling conclusion to the semi-final tie.

Entering the final 10 minutes of the second leg, it looked as if United could start dreaming about Stockholm. Marouane Fellaini’s goal had given them a 2-0 lead on aggregate and Celta needed to score twice.

Article continues below

But the Spanish side set up a nervy finish when, in the 85th minute, Facundo Roncaglia headed home.

Suddenly it was 1-1. And one more goal from Celta meant that United would be out on the away goals rule.

More drama followed

More drama ensued in the 89th minute when Roncaglia and Eric Bailly were both sent off following a brawl in the centre of the pitch. It began when Guidetti was knocked to the floor by a combination of Bailly and Antonio Valencia, and continued with Bailly and Roncaglia squaring up to one another.

Celta had nothing to lose and so pushed men forward in search of another goal. And when the ball broke to Guidetti in the final seconds, it looked like the ex-Manchester City man would do what he said he would do last week by keeping Manchester blue.

"But as they say, Manchester is blue, and that's how it will be when we visit there as well, because we are Celta Vigo and we will try to keep the city blue,” Guidetti said last week, via Goal.

Video: Guidetti's horror miss

Guidetti's Wikipedia page was edited

Guidetti wound up being the butt of the jokes, and even had his Wikipedia page edited but a sneaky fan after his miss.

As brought to our attention by the Mirror, the introduction of Guidetti’s Wikipedia entry was changed to read: “he absolutely bottled it in the europa league semi final after giving it the Billy big b******* before the match."

His title was also changed to read: "John Guidbottler."

Oh dear. Guidetti will be reminded about that one whenever he returns to England.

Video: Guidetti at full-time

Will Man United defeat Ajax in the final? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms