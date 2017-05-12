Jose Mourinho's infamous quotes on the Europa League at Chelsea four years ago are more relevant than ever after Manchester United beat Celta Vigo to reach the final.

While the Portuguese looked pleased as punch as he walked down the tunnel, there was once a time when he described winning the competition as a "disappointment".

"I don't want to win the Europa League," Mourinho said in 2013. "It would be a big disappointment for me. I don't want my players to feel the Europa League is our competition."

Regardless, United are through to the final following their 2-1 victory on aggregate over Celta, with Ajax their opponents in Stockholm.

The importance of winning the Europa League cannot be overstated, with a place in next season's Champions League at stake.

Given the Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League and four points off the top four, the Europa League is by far their best chance of qualifying.

However, they actually came very close to surrendering their place in the final in the dying embers of the game at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly and Facundo Roncaglia were both shown red in the 88th minute when Bailly appeared to push John Guidetti in the face and Roncaglia reacted by doing the very same.

And with literally seconds remaining of the game, Guidetti produced a horror open-goal miss when the ball was played to him across the six-yard box.

Mourinho will ultimately care little about the manner of United's win, but what will bother him is how he will be without Bailly when they face Ajax on May 24.

Pending an appeal, the Ivorian will miss the final after receiving a straight red card.

Bailly's actions will have undoubtedly frustrated Mourinho, especially with so little of the game remaining, yet United's manager used two very different words to describe him afterwards.

While Mourinho felt Bailly was "naive" for getting himself sent off, he also described his performance at the Theatre of Dreams as "phenomenal".

He told BT Sport, per M.E.N: "I didn't see the incident, but he was phenomenal. The game was emotional. Some kept control better than others. Eric was maybe a bit naive."

Mourinho also rued losing an "important player" for the final, which he claims he is in short supply of at United.

"We lose a very important player - and we don't have many," the Portuguese added.

