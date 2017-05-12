GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

How Man United would have punished Bastian Schweinsteiger for criticising Mourinho

Bastian Schweinsteiger's time at Manchester United might have been fairly brief but he certainly made a lasting impression at Old Trafford.

The experienced German midfielder was initially brought to the club by Louis van Gaal but was plagued by injuries throughout his first season at the club.

Then Jose Mourinho arrived and even though Schweinsteiger was now fit, he was effectively banished from first-team training and told he had no future with the Red Devils.

It was unfortunate because although there was no doubting the 32-year-old was now past his best, he was still too good to be training with the Under 23's every day.

Nevertheless, he didn't moan about it and like a true professional, kept his head down and worked his way back into Mourinho's good books and eventually, the senior squad.

How the World Cup winner handled the situation was heavily praised and certainly earned him even more respect from the club's supporters.

Throughout the period he was not considered for selection, Schweinsteiger regularly posted tweets of support for his teammates on matchdays even though he must have been dying to be involved himself.

However, had he let his frustrations appear in the public domain there would have been consequences.

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

In the latest revelations to be released in the new book 'Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football' details of Schweinsteiger's contract at United have been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, if Schweinsteiger had criticised Mourinho at any stage he would have picked up an automatic fine worth two weeks' wages.

So that might explain why he appeared to be so content at the time.

Schweinsteiger, who joined Chicago Fire from Man United in March, was on a fairly lucrative £7.55m-per-year deal at the club.

Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire

Quite an astounding figure for a midfielder who made just 35 appearances in a Red Devils' shirt.

Mathematicians have even worked out that for every single minute of the 2,071 Schweinsteiger actually spent on the pitch he picked up a staggering £5,093.

The likelihood is the former German international might not have even touched the ball during one of those minute's play and he'd still be pocketing a cool five grand, crazy.

Footballers really do have it good, don't they?

Topics:
Football
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Manchester United

