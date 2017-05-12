Manchester United are through to the Europa League final - yet it could have been so different.

Marouane Fellaini's 17th-minute header gave the Red Devils an early lead against Celta Vigo, also putting them 2-0 up on aggregate.

But credit where it's due, the away side didn't roll over and instead fought back, with Facundo Roncaglia bagging a vital away goal in the 85th minute.

His header gave Celta a glimmer of hope of recovering from 2-0 down to set up a nervy finish at Old Trafford.

United would eventually hold on to book their place in the Europa League final, but only after a huge scare in the final few seconds of the game.

With Celta on the attack in the sixth minute of stoppage time, the ball was played across the six-yard box for ex-Manchester City striker John Guidetti, who had an open goal to shoot at.

However, much to the relief of United's players and fans - not to mention Jose Mourinho - Guidetti got his legs tangled and completely miskicked the ball. The referee blew for full-time seconds later.

United can count themselves very lucky to be through, with club legend Roy Keane once again slamming his former side after the game (see below).

Keane said: "First of all, credit to United. They've got to the final, that's been the plan for the last few months as they've been through the rounds.

"But their level of performance tonight... letting a team like Celta Vigo dictate the game and keep themselves in the game in the last minute, that's not a good reflection on United.

"It goes to show where they've been all season with the amount of draws they've had. You can see tonight, almost having a defensive mindset for the whole night.

"A team like Man Utd at home to Celta Vigo, go and get the job down, win two or three nil. It was there for the taking, but they just couldn't get to that level, which they've not done for most of the season."

Guidetti's miss was another big talking point on ITV Sport after the game, with Keane similarly ruining the Celta striker.

Whether it's because Guidetti used to play for City or the fact he just isn't very good, Keane was typically ruthless in his analysis.

"He's never looked nimble in his career, to be fair," the Irishman said after watching Guidetti's miss again, per M.E.N's Samuel Luckhurst. "Just look at the guy."

Quite what Keane means by "just look at the guy" is unknown, but it certainly can't be good.

