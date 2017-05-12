San Antonio Spurs advance to Conference Finals with crushing win over Houston

James Harden (10/3/7) had arguably his worst game of the season as the Houston Rockets crashed out of the playoffs on their home court. The Beard, who is a contender for 2016-17 MVP, did not score his first points until the second quarter and ended the game with six turnover.

Without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, it was a huge shock to see the Spurs dominant in an elimination game for the Rockets. However, Mike D'Antoni's 7-man rotation evidently came back to bite Houston as they looked lethargic after an overtime battle in game five.

Trevor Ariza (20/5/1) led Houston in scoring while Clint Capela (15/12/0) had a double-double. But it was a huge night for LaMarcus Aldridge (34/12/1), who has history against the Rockets in the playoffs following his days with the Blazers. He shot 61.5% from the field on 26 attempts.

Starting his first playoff game, rookie Jonathon Simmons (18/0/4) had a night to remember as he hounded and harried Harden, forcing a number of mistakes.

If there was ever a game that emphasised the brilliance that is the San Antonio Spurs as a franchise, this was it. And coach Gregg Popovich has now extended his winning record in the playoffs against D'Antonio.

Now it's time for the Warriors.