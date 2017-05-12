GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Chelsea.

How much Roman Abramovich is paying his Chelsea stars to win the league

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea could wrap up the Premier League title with a win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening leading their fans to a brilliant start to the weekend.

Having endured a torrid season last term, nobody would have though that the Blues would be so dominant this time around, especially with this being Antonio Conte's debut campaign in English football.

And with an FA Cup final to look forward to in the coming weeks, the double is very much on for the Italian, setting the bar high already.

With this kind of success, there was always going to be some hefty bonuses dished out to the playing staff for delivering the title in such emphatic fashion.

Aside from a slight wobble at the beginning of the season, Conte has guided Chelsea almost effortlessly to the title, with only a late challenge from Tottenham giving them a cause for concern.

And according to a report in The Times, owner Roman Abramovich is prepared to spread out a sum of £5million amongst the squad.

'The £5 million pot was sanctioned by Roman Abramovich last summer and will be shared by all of Conte’s players, with greater rewards given to those who have made the most appearances,' the report explains.

'However, 10 per cent of the fund is reserved for players who have been unused substitutes or non-travelling squad members — which has this season often included John Terry, the captain — to ensure that all of the players are rewarded for their contribution to Chelsea’s success.'

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

This means that each squad member will receive an eye-watering sum of £217,000 for brining the title back to Stamford Bridge having last won it in 2014/15.

There was no mention of whether this would increase if they managed to swing the double, though.

What will be interesting is to see how the squad copes next season when they make their long-awaited return to the Champions League.

Some have commented that the club has only excelled this season because they have had no European football to contend with, leaving them free to concentrate on domestic duties.

Only time will tell.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
FA Cup
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football

