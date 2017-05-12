Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe reacts on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

Manchester United's hopes of securing Champions League football were given a huge boost on Thursday night when they beat Celta Vigo to reach the Europa League final.

Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead on aggregate heading into the second leg, where they drew 1-1 at Old Trafford to progress.

It was anything but an easy tie for United, though. Not only were they dominated by Celta at home, but they almost conceded a second away goal at the death.

Had it not been for the fact ex-Manchester City striker John Guidetti didn't have his shooting boots on, United would have almost certainly exited the Europa League.

What's became patently clear is that Jose Mourinho needs to overhaul his squad this summer, both in terms of signing world-class players and selling deadwood.

A new striker is understood to be the Portuguese's priority after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's career at United was brought to an abrupt end recently.

Indeed, Antoine Griezmann, Alexandre Lacazette and even Gareth Bale are said to be on Mourinho's radar for the summer transfer window.

Another who Mourinho plans to pursue is Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe who, at 18-years-old, is currently Europe's hottest commodity.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-DORTMUND

In 41 appearances in all competitions this season, Mbappe has scored a mightily impressive 25 goals and recorded a further six assists. Not bad for a breakthrough season, I think you'll agree.

Mbappe has reportedly said 'yes' to joining Real Madrid this summer in an £85 million move, but it would appear he has a soft spot for United given his Instagram activity on Thursday night.

Following United's win, Rashford posted a picture of himself playing against Celta with the caption: "Another final! Amazing 🔴 @manchesterunited."

And Mbappe, despite having no affiliation to Rashford, 'liked' the Englishman's post, as you can see in the screenshot below.

p1bfu0pdtqbkd1iml1q7614dt12dce.jpg

Interesting. Despite said reports that Mbappe has agreed to join Real, the two-time France international's future is far from certain, as he admitted following Tuesday's defeat to Juventus.

"The summer transfer window is long, I will have time to think about my future," he said. "I will have time to consider opportunities. We will look at everything that needs to be looked at after Ligue 1."

Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

