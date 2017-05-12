Jose Mourinho's Porto starting XI in 2003 UEFA Cup final

Jose Mourinho has led Manchester United to two finals in his first season in charge of the club.

As debut seasons go, that’s rather impressive.

And although his Man United team haven’t been entirely competitive in the Premier League, victory in the Europa League final will see the Red Devils in next season’s Champions League.

United booked their place in the final in Stockholm after overcoming Celta Vigo.

But it wasn’t entirely convincing. Leading 1-0 from last week’s return leg, Mourinho’s side draw 1-1 last night and could have gone crashing out had John Guidetti not fluffed his lines with the final kick of the game.

You only had to see Mourinho’s celebration on the touchline after the final whistle to see how much this win meant to him.

"We were the best team in the first leg but we never kill, we never score goals related to the chances we have,” Mourinho said at full-time, via BBC Sport. “It was an open game at home, all the pressure on our side.

"After 14 matches, we are in the final. If we win the Europa League, I am more than happy. It would be amazing."

Mourinho was victorious in 2003

Mourinho has already won the tournament before, back when it was known as the UEFA Cup. He led Porto to victory in 2003, beating Celtic 3-2 in a thrilling final in Seville.

It was in the following season that the Portuguese manager really began to make a name for himself by leading Porto to Champions League success.

He took over at Chelsea in the summer of 2004 and the rest is history.

Treble-winning season of 2002-03

One of Mourinho’s greatest triumphs is leading Porto to the treble in the 2002-03 season. The Portuguese outfit won the Primeira Liga, Taca de Portugal and the UEFA Cup in an outstanding campaign.

The UEFA Cup final was one for the ages. Deco gave Porto the lead in the first minute of first-half injury but Henrik Larsson equalised shortly after the restart.

Porto regained the lead through Dmitri Alenichev but Celtic once again pegged them back almost instantly through Larsson.

The game went to extra-time, where Porto became the first team to win a trophy on the silver goal rule. Deco scored in the 115th minute and Mourinho’s side held on to lift the trophy.

Mourinho's starting XI in 2003 UEFA Cup final

As brought to our attention by @ReviewFootball, here is the starting XI Mourinho selected in that final. You can also watch highlights of the match by scrolling down the page.

4-3-1-2

GK | Vitor Baia

RB | Paulo Ferreira

CB | Jorge Costa

CB | Ricardo Carvalho

LB | Nuno Valente

CM | Dmitri Alenichev

CM | Costinha

CM | Maniche

AM | Deco

ST | Derlei

ST | Nuno Capucho

Watch: Porto 3-2 Celtic

