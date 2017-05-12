GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos appears to tell Ronaldo to cheat vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid made it difficult for themselves, but this week they secured their place in this season's Champions League final where they will face Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

Having beaten cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their semi-final 3-0, many expected them to coast the reverse fixture by shutting up shop and hitting Diego Simeone's men on the counter attack to keep them at arm's length.

It didn't quite go according to plan on the night, though, as two early goals from Saul Niguez and Antoine Griezmann opened the tie right up again. Only a late first half goal from Isco managed to settle the visitors' nerves slightly.

As the game wore on, Atletico made it quite clear that they weren't going to take the game lying down and pushed for another goal that they hoped would have led to Real's collapse.

The goal never came, but they made sure Zinedine Zidane's men were as uncomfortable as possible, to the point where one Los Blancos player attempted to take an unsporting route to ensure victory.

With Atleti legend Gabi picking up a yellow card during the first half, he had to ensure that he was on his best behaviour for the rest of the game.

However, he continued to give away a number of silly fouls, but somehow managed to avoid being shown a second and remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

With this in mind, Ramos looked to orchestrate his dismissal, and a video from El Chiringuito TV has shown the Madrid skipper telling Cristiano Ronaldo to provoke the defender into giving away one big final foul that would send him back to the dressing room for an early bath.

Luckily, his plan didn't come to fruition and Gabi resisted the temptation to send an errant elbow in the vicinity of the 32-year-old.

Real have a few big weeks coming up, starting this weekend when they take on Sevilla in the league. Level on points with Barcelona at the top, the side will be hoping to avoid dropping points in what is arguably their toughest fixture in their run in.

They still have a game in hand over Barca, though, but the Catalan side's superior goal difference means that any dropped points on Real's behalf would see them blow the chance of lifting the title.

Topics:
Zinedine Zidane
UEFA Champions League
Football

