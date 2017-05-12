Winning the Europa League would provide Manchester United and Jose Mourinho a solid platform heading into the 2017/18 season.

Not only would the Red Devils be in the Champions League, but they would have the necessary tools to attract the world's best players this summer.

United's reported targets are all of the highest calibre and would likely cost a record sum, including Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Gareth Bale.

According to the Telegraph, Mourinho has told Ed Woodward he wants new signings at left-back, centre-back, defensive midfield and upfront.

In addition, Woodward has been provided a shortlist of potential targets that contains two players for each position. Talk about being thorough.

It would appear United's board are prepared to give Mourinho the money he needs to bolster his squad, too, after Gary Neville claimed he will have a £200 million budget.

"Manchester United have the largest chequebook in the world at the moment in terms of fees," he said. "Jose Mourinho has been unbelievable in the transfer market over the years.

"They got £45 million back for [Morgan] Schneiderlin and [Memphis] Depay and maybe if [David] De Gea leaves it will be £60 million or £70 million.

"He's going to have £200 million to spend. He has only signed four players in one transfer window."

Neville's claim undermines that of Guillem Balague, who said last month that United are prepared to spend £300-400 million in the summer, but it's going to be a hell of a lot of money either way.

It's Griezmann's future that has dominated United-related headlines most in recent weeks, but a far more interesting story has emerged about Bale.

The Independent report that the Welshman is open to a move to Old Trafford this summer from Real Madrid.

Bale's future at the Bernabeu has long been in doubt but he's now prepared to leave for long-term admirers United - but only if Real actually want to sell him.

Bale remains happy in the Spanish capital and wants to succeed, and so will not force his way out for the sake of joining United.

Signing the Wales international would be a huge statement of intent from Mourinho, who will only hope that Zinedine Zidane decides to cash in.

It seems unlikely, of course, but anything is possible in football, especially so given Bale's recent injury woes at Los Blancos.

