Golf

Sergio Garcia: Showing his class.

Sergio Garcia produces spectacular hole-in-one at Players Championship

Published

The year 2017 is proving to be a phenomenal one for golfer Sergio Garcia as he continues to impress in every tournament he competes.

Starting the season by winning the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Garcia gained his first European Tour title in over three years.

Carrying on the momentum, he truimphed at the Masters tournament in April through a sudden-death playoff hole against Justin Rose, becoming the third Spaniard to achieve the feat, after Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal.

Presently competing in the United States of America, the pro golfer produced a sensational shot that became the highlight of round one at the Players Championship in Sawgrass.

Garcia started in rather underwhelming manner, as he struggled in the initial stages and was on six under through 16 holes, being almost out of the reckoning for the top places.

The Masters champion then hit a hole-in-one on the iconic 17 hole for which he was greeted by his peers as well as applauded by the spectators present at the venue.

He managed a five on the par-three on the 17th while a six on the par-four on the 18th, thereby recovering from a poor commencement in the first-round.

Garcia registered his name in the record books as he is the eighth player in history to make the hole-in-one on the 17th at the Florida-based turf.

BBC Sport quoted the 37-year-old saying: "It was nice to see it bounce and kind of spin back into the hole, maybe because I needed it after the start I had."

Three bogeys and a double bogey in the first six holes dented his hopes of being among the top half but Garcia quickly recouped himself, hitting three birdies and the ace on the penultimate hole to remain in contention.

He admitted that the start in this competition even took him by surprise which was more down to the fact after tremendous success in the Masters and the adulation he garnered from all quarters took some time to process, before coming back to reality.

"I wasn't quite in the tournament because of everything that's been going on after the Masters win and media and people congratulating you left, right and centre - I was a little bit up in the clouds, and when I woke up, I was four over after six."

Meanwhile, Adam Scott blew his chance to lead after the first round as the world number 11 dropped four shots in the final two holes.

William McGirt and Mackenzie Huges are the current leaders after five-under 67s.

World number three, Jason Day surpassed world number one Dustin Johnson and Bernhard Langer, being two under. Langer, 59, is the oldest player in the tournament.

Irishman Rory McIlroy struggling with a back problem in recent weeks, is one over, whereas Masters runner-up Justin Rose and Luke Donald opened with a two-over 74.

It remains to be seen if Garcia can overturn his fortunes as the championship progresses over the weekend and would certainly aim to capitalise on the momentum attained near the end of round one.

Topics:
Sergio Garcia
PGA Tour
Justin Rose
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
Ian Poulter
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott
Phil Mickleson

