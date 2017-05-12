The lure of playing football in China has become stronger recently. Once where the Premier League was the place to be for big salaries, the Far East has since overtaken by offering players truly astounding amounts of cash to give up Europe.

For players struggling for game time in England, the Chinese Super League can look like an increasingly attractive prospect, as it can for players whose best days are probably behind them, like Carlos Tevez.

Now 33, the Argentine striker is firmly in the autumn of his career and had looked to be seeing out his final days with his boyhood club, Boca Juniors.

That was until Shanghai Shenhua came knocking, armed with a stunning annual basic wage of £17.16million a year.

Money like that would be difficult for players in their prime to turn down, let alone someone hurtling towards the end of their career.

And now thanks to Football Leaks (via the Mirror) we can see just how much the former Manchester United forward takes home from his Chinese adventure.

The £17.16million breaks down to a weekly pay packet of £634,615 gross. Gross indeed! But it's not the salary that's the most sickening part, it's his bonuses.

Tevez already has one goal in four appearances to his name at the club, but should he feature in 70 per cent of their games this season he will pocket a further £788,000.

If Shanghai go on to lift the Asian Champions League, he will stand to inherit a further £1.56million, while winning the Chinese Super League will see him receive a further £788,000.

And not only that, he will earn another £390,000 if he wins the domestic cup or finishes as the league's top goalscorer.

Not bad if you can get it.

However, those outrageous sums still don't make him the world's highest paid player, with that honour going to compatriot Ezequiel Lavezzi.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward pockets £798,000-a-week with Hebei China Fortune, despite having only hit two goals in 15 appearances since joining the club in February 2016.

