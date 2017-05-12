Manchester United managed to book their place in the UEFA Europa League final by the skin of their teeth last night and will meet Ajax in Stockholm on May 24 after a tense 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are now just one win away from Champions League qualification, with Marouane Fellaini’s first-half header proving to be crucial as Jose Mourinho’s men managed to stumble to a 2-1 aggregate victory.

EVENTFUL GAME

Understandably, though, Celta Vigo striker John Guidetti has been the talk of the town for his antics during the game which was full of entertaining twists and turns.

Fans and pundits were quick to criticise him for his role during the eventful melee involving Eric Bailly and Facundo Roncaglia; but his open goal miss in the final minute of the game led to plenty of disbelief, as the former Manchester City striker had the prime opportunity to stay true to his word about ‘keeping the Manchester sky blue.’

As you’ll be able to see in the clip below, the ball managed to fall to Claudio Beauvue who opted to pass the ball to Guidetti rather than shoot, but the Swede fluffed his lines and failed to knock United out with the final kick of the game.

Even Roy Keane couldn’t help but have a sly dig.

United goalkeeper Sergio Romero had the best seat in the house when he couldn’t do anything but watch Beauvue pass the ball right past him, but would have been counting his lucky stars when Guidetti fell agonisingly close to netting the crucial goal.

ROMERO'S REACTION

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Argentinean shot stopper believed Beauvue was going to shoot instead of pass, claiming his soul returned to his body once Guidetti missed the sitter.

He said: “If I’m honest, I thought Beauvue was going to shoot and that I would dive.

“But when I saw that he passed the ball, I didn’t see that one of their players was there…and as the ball eventually went behind him, my soul returned to my body.

“We have wanted this cup from the start. The history of this club dictates that in every competition we fight until the end.”

Romero caught a lucky break in the end, and you can be sure Mourinho wouldn’t have been a happy man had the ball gone in, especially since he’s been linked with a move to Inter Milan who are aiming to be a force in Serie A once more.

