Not much went right for the Houston Rockets at home on Thursday night as they were eliminated from the postseason via an embarrassing 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the Game 6 defeat, star point guard James Harden only scored 10 points, tying a season low for him and making only two of the 11 shots he attempted from the field.

However, the referees at least appeared to be trying to give Harden a chance to get himself right, as evidenced by a horrible call early in the fourth quarter.

As you can see in the video below, San Antonio guard Patty Mills is trying to gain post position on Harden, who appears to toss Mills to the ground. A whistle is blown, but the foul was surprisingly called on Mills, not Harden:

Over on the Spurs' bench, Manu Ginobili's reaction is one of utter disbelief, and it's safe to say many San Antonio fans also felt that way about the horrendous call.

However, with the Spurs already holding a huge 92-64 lead, the foul didn't have much impact on the final outcome of the game. In fact, in the final 10 minutes of the contest, the Rockets would only manage to score 11 more points - an embarrassing display from one of the best offenses in the league.

Even against a Spurs team that was playing without Kawhi Leonard - one of the best defenders in the league - the Rockets had no rhythm offensively. Trevor Ariza led the team with 20 points, while Harden and Eric Gordon combined for only 16 points total.

Following the disappointing effort, Harden told ESPN.com that being eliminated from the playoffs in this fashion was even more difficult to take after the great regular season the team had:

"It's tough," Harden said. "It's frustrating the way that we lost, especially how good of a year we had as a team, with a new coaching staff and some new key pieces to our team. It's pretty good. It could have been better, but we're in the right direction. Now we have a lot of improving to do with the team that we have now."

While the Rockets head into offseason mode, the Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals - a team that has won all eight of its postseason contests so far.

If the Spurs are going to have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals, they'll need more defensive efforts like they had on Thursday night.