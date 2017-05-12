Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

James Harden.

Watch: Rockets star James Harden draws the most ridiculous foul call of the playoffs so far

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Not much went right for the Houston Rockets at home on Thursday night as they were eliminated from the postseason via an embarrassing 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

In the Game 6 defeat, star point guard James Harden only scored 10 points, tying a season low for him and making only two of the 11 shots he attempted from the field.

However, the referees at least appeared to be trying to give Harden a chance to get himself right, as evidenced by a horrible call early in the fourth quarter.

As you can see in the video below, San Antonio guard Patty Mills is trying to gain post position on Harden, who appears to toss Mills to the ground. A whistle is blown, but the foul was surprisingly called on Mills, not Harden:

Over on the Spurs' bench, Manu Ginobili's reaction is one of utter disbelief, and it's safe to say many San Antonio fans also felt that way about the horrendous call.

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets - Game Six

However, with the Spurs already holding a huge 92-64 lead, the foul didn't have much impact on the final outcome of the game. In fact, in the final 10 minutes of the contest, the Rockets would only manage to score 11 more points - an embarrassing display from one of the best offenses in the league.

Even against a Spurs team that was playing without Kawhi Leonard - one of the best defenders in the league - the Rockets had no rhythm offensively. Trevor Ariza led the team with 20 points, while Harden and Eric Gordon combined for only 16 points total.

Following the disappointing effort, Harden told ESPN.com that being eliminated from the playoffs in this fashion was even more difficult to take after the great regular season the team had:

"It's tough," Harden said. "It's frustrating the way that we lost, especially how good of a year we had as a team, with a new coaching staff and some new key pieces to our team. It's pretty good. It could have been better, but we're in the right direction. Now we have a lot of improving to do with the team that we have now."

While the Rockets head into offseason mode, the Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals - a team that has won all eight of its postseason contests so far.

If the Spurs are going to have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals, they'll need more defensive efforts like they had on Thursday night.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Playoffs
James Harden

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again