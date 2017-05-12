Kurt Angle on Brock Lesnar's eating habits

Brock Lesnar has some insane eating habits according to Kurt Angle.

Angle recently joined WWE Network's Table For 3 alongside Edge and Christian to take a look back at their careers with the company. The former Olympic gold medalist made his return to the company after it was announced that he would be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

During the conversation, Christian jokingly asked if he and Edge were in the running to induct Angle into the Hall Of Fame, to which Angle replied that Edge, Christian, and Rhyno were on the list of top 50 potential inductors.

Edge responded by saying, "Rhyno should never be in the top 50 of anything besides having a large ass. Worst travel partner ever."

Christian then went on to tell a story of how he banned Rhyno from his rental car for life (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"He's banned from my rental car for life, by the way. Yep. It's a long story, so basically what happened, we were riding together.

"We had a show coming up, a Michigan loop, so he lived in Dearborn [Michigan], still does, Dearborn Heights, sorry. So I call him, saying, 'hey, what time are you picking me up?' He goes, 'no, no, I can't pick you up.'

"I'm like, 'why not?' He says, 'because I have Edge and Baldo coming with me.' And I was like, 'Baldo?' He's like, 'when did this happen?' 'Oh, he just called me and said that you live there, so I'm picking him up.'

"I was like, 'okay, I guess I'll get my own car then' and he was like, 'well, you're not mad?' I was like, 'nope, I'm not mad.

"I'm just disappointed.' So I hung up and we got to the town and he goes, 'you're not mad at me, are you?'

"I said, 'I'm not mad, but here's the thing, any rental car, you're banned from riding with me for life.'"

"He was like, 'why would you say that?' and I was like, 'let me put it to you this way. If we had a loop here and you're flying into Tampa and we're going around Florida, I wouldn't say, 'oh, Tajiri, a guy I've never driven with before, I'll call you up and be like, 'jump in my car' and leave you behind."

Edge then recalled that he once traveled with Kurt and Brock Lesnar for some time, jokingly saying he felt safe traveling with them. Angle then reminisced on Brock's ridiculous eating habits, saying that "The Beast" would eat anything he wanted:

"Oh yeah, that was kind of different, huh? Yeah, Brock wasn't a healthy eater.

"Yeah, yeah, he ate whatever he wanted. He'd have two big milkshakes. He'd have fried food. Big farm boy, I guess calories were important to him because that's all he did.

"He'd consume 15,000 calories a day."

What are your thoughts on the three WWE Legend's road stories?

