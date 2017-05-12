GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Anthony Joshua.

The five most likely venues for Anthony Joshua's next fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua is the undisputed star of boxing at the moment and certainly has his pick of opponents wanting to take him on after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley Stadium last month.

The 27-year-old has been inundated with offers over his next fight, though he may have to climb back in the ring with the veteran Ukrainian again in a rematch of their legendary fight.

Klitschko is currently taking some time to reflect on his next move away from the spotlight, and could decide to retire instead of trying a second restart at the age of 41, but should he opt to go ahead with another bout with AJ, there are five venues being considered.

Article continues below

So far in his professional career, Joshua has yet to leave the UK for a fight, with the majority of his matches coming at London's O2 Arena. The rest have been dotted up and down the country.

Staying in the UK is a real possibility, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium emerging as a potential candidate. The 74,000 venue is to host the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid next month and is no stranger to huge sporting events.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

Joshua has fought in Wales before, when he beat Dorian Darch in his fourth professional bout at the Motorpoint Arena, which holds only a fraction of what the home of Welsh rugby can house.

Should they decide to take the fight Stateside, Las Vegas' MGM Grand is also believed to be on the cards, which has hosted its fair share of big fights over the years.

However, there is also a distinct possibility that he could head to  China, Dubai or Qatar. There are lucrative markets to explore in Asia, as well as a big ex-pat community who would be more than up for selling out an arena there.

“Bernd said he (Klitschko) will have two weeks with his family and then he will make his mind up," Eddie Hearn said, per The Sun.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

“I am looking at options now for the rematch while we wait on Klitschko because you have to have an idea on dates and possibilities.

“We are talking to China, we are talking to Dubai and Qatar, we are talking to America and the Principality Stadium.

“Wladimir might say, ‘What’s the money?’ and obviously if there is huge money from another country he is going to want the rematch more.

“It would have to be an incredible deal to go to another country. We should know where we are going by the end of June.”

However, Joshua will have to meet IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev should Klitschko decide against a rematch, meaning that it would likely mean that he stayed in the UK again.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

Triple H's brilliant response to UK fans chanting 'We Want Mania'

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

Kylian Mbappe reacted on Instagram to Man Utd reaching the Europa League final

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Kurt Angle reveals Brock Lesnar's insane eating habits

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again