The five most likely venues for Anthony Joshua's next fight

Anthony Joshua is the undisputed star of boxing at the moment and certainly has his pick of opponents wanting to take him on after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round at Wembley Stadium last month.

The 27-year-old has been inundated with offers over his next fight, though he may have to climb back in the ring with the veteran Ukrainian again in a rematch of their legendary fight.

Klitschko is currently taking some time to reflect on his next move away from the spotlight, and could decide to retire instead of trying a second restart at the age of 41, but should he opt to go ahead with another bout with AJ, there are five venues being considered.

So far in his professional career, Joshua has yet to leave the UK for a fight, with the majority of his matches coming at London's O2 Arena. The rest have been dotted up and down the country.

Staying in the UK is a real possibility, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium emerging as a potential candidate. The 74,000 venue is to host the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid next month and is no stranger to huge sporting events.

Joshua has fought in Wales before, when he beat Dorian Darch in his fourth professional bout at the Motorpoint Arena, which holds only a fraction of what the home of Welsh rugby can house.

Should they decide to take the fight Stateside, Las Vegas' MGM Grand is also believed to be on the cards, which has hosted its fair share of big fights over the years.

However, there is also a distinct possibility that he could head to China, Dubai or Qatar. There are lucrative markets to explore in Asia, as well as a big ex-pat community who would be more than up for selling out an arena there.

“Bernd said he (Klitschko) will have two weeks with his family and then he will make his mind up," Eddie Hearn said, per The Sun.

“I am looking at options now for the rematch while we wait on Klitschko because you have to have an idea on dates and possibilities.

“We are talking to China, we are talking to Dubai and Qatar, we are talking to America and the Principality Stadium.

“Wladimir might say, ‘What’s the money?’ and obviously if there is huge money from another country he is going to want the rematch more.

“It would have to be an incredible deal to go to another country. We should know where we are going by the end of June.”

However, Joshua will have to meet IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev should Klitschko decide against a rematch, meaning that it would likely mean that he stayed in the UK again.

