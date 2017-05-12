Juventus moved one step closer to Champions League glory this week when goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves saw them pick up a 4-1 aggregate win over an entertaining AS Monaco side.

Most of the talk this season has revolved around the impressive performances of Kylian Mbappe, as the 18-year-old continues to draw interest from some of the biggest teams in the world following some scintillating performances where he’s shown great maturity and skill at such a young age.

IMPRESSIVE SEASON

However, Paulo Dybala is another youngster that’s been consistently impressive this season for the Turin side as the Argentina ace looks to lock in one final, incredible performance on June 3 when his side travels to Cardiff, Wales to battle Real Madrid for the Champions League title.

The task is easier said than done, and the 23-year-old has been speaking ahead of the highly anticipated clash by claiming he would have liked to play with Los Blancos’ coach, Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman seems to have made a seamless transition to management and has impressed in the hot seat so far; guiding Madrid to back-to-back Champions League finals while his side is currently level on points with Barcelona in La Liga with one game in hand.

Dybala and Old Lady the chance to spoil Madrid’s party by dethroning the defending champions, and can make an even bigger name for himself at the same club Zidane rose to stardom where he captured the Ballon d’Or in 1998 before a then-record move to the capital of Spain followed.

ZIDANE PRAISE

Speaking ahead of the crunch tie, Dybala was quick to heap praise on the Turin legend, talking up his incredible playing style.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, the former Palermo star claimed: “I would love to play with him [Zidane], we all know his qualities.

“I admired his technique as he was playing in the field, how he dribbled opponents, doing things with great simplicity and making it all very easy.

“Everyone has seen what a player he was, now he is proving to be good also as a coach.”

The Madrid board obviously settles for nothing but the best, and that includes adding silverware to their already-extensive collection.

So, you can be sure the usually cool Zidane will be feeling the heat when he tries to create history in Cardiff, while the young Argentinean admirer of his will be stopping at nothing to make sure his side is reaping the rewards once the final whistle blows, much to the dismay of Zidane.

Mind games? You decide.

